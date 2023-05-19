Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,000 in the last 365 days.

Now available: Controlled hunt drawing results for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat

Hunters who applied for controlled hunts for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat hunts can see if they drew a tag by going to www.GoOutdoorsIdaho.com.

Hunters who were not successful in the draw can expect to receive a refund of the tag fees paid during the application process. Applicants who submitted online or over the phone will receive a refund directly back to the card used to pay for the application, while applicants who paid in person at an IDFG regional office or vendor location will receive a state warrant check, mailed to their address saved to their GoOutdoorsIdaho customer account. 

Hunters who applied for moose, sheep and goat cannot apply for most deer, elk and pronghorn controlled hunts, but they can apply for Super Hunt tags, which include deer, elk, pronghorn and moose.

Anyone who draws a Super Hunt tag can hunt in any open hunt area for the species drawn, including general and controlled hunts.

Entries are $6 each for a single species and $20 for a Super Hunt combo that includes one tag for each species. 

  • Deadline for entries for the first Super Hunt drawing is May 31
  • Eight elk, eight deer, eight pronghorn and one moose will be drawn.
  • One Super Hunt Combo will also be drawn. This winner is entitled to hunt all four species.
  • Winners will be notified by June 10.
  • A second drawing is available in August. 
  • Here's more information about Super Hunts

You just read:

Now available: Controlled hunt drawing results for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more