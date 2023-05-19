Now available: Controlled hunt drawing results for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat

Hunters who applied for controlled hunts for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat hunts can see if they drew a tag by going to www.GoOutdoorsIdaho.com.

Hunters who were not successful in the draw can expect to receive a refund of the tag fees paid during the application process. Applicants who submitted online or over the phone will receive a refund directly back to the card used to pay for the application, while applicants who paid in person at an IDFG regional office or vendor location will receive a state warrant check, mailed to their address saved to their GoOutdoorsIdaho customer account.

Hunters who applied for moose, sheep and goat cannot apply for most deer, elk and pronghorn controlled hunts, but they can apply for Super Hunt tags, which include deer, elk, pronghorn and moose.

Anyone who draws a Super Hunt tag can hunt in any open hunt area for the species drawn, including general and controlled hunts.

Entries are $6 each for a single species and $20 for a Super Hunt combo that includes one tag for each species.