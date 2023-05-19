10 tips for taking kids fishing

If you have never been fishing before, Idaho's Free Fishing Day, set for June 10, 2023, may be the perfect day to start. No fishing license is required, but all other rules apply. Fish and Game personnel and volunteers will host several free events at local fishing waters throughout the state to help first-timers discover the joys of fishing.

No matter when you go, Fish and Game recommends keeping these 10 simple tips in mind to ensure your kid’s first fishing experience isn’t their last.

1. Catching is key: Getting kids hooked on fishing is about getting a fish on the line...fast. And for kids, it’s about numbers caught, not how big. Taking them on a trip that produces the most fish possible should be your goal. Finding a well-stocked pond or lake is essential, and Fish and Game makes locating one easy. Visit Fish and Game’s Learn to Fish webpage for close to home places to go, basic tips, fishing events and more.

2. Keep it simple: If you and the kids have never fished before, don’t worry about all the different types of fishing equipment. Push button reels and casting rods exist for a reason — they’re easy to use. A few small hooks, a few 1-inch bobbers and sinkers is all you need to get started. And don’t be afraid to ask others or visit your local sporting goods store. If you lack equipment, Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing trailers are loaded with loaner fishing rods, tackle, bait and are staffed by experienced anglers that can help – all for free. These trailers make appearances at well-stocked fishing holes throughout the state, so be sure to check the schedule for when and where.