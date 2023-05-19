Troopers Uncover Stolen Firearm, Suspected Cocaine Following Traffic Stop In Worcester County

May 19, 2023

(BERLIN, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested two men this morning after uncovering a stolen firearm and suspected cocaine following a traffic stop in Worcester County.

The operator of a Toyota Camry involved in the traffic stop is identified as Javon Brittingham, 31, of Salisbury, Maryland. Brittingham is charged criminally with possession of a stolen firearm, reported stolen from Georgia, and other gun-related charges. Brittingham is also charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and other related traffic charges.

Brittingham had one passenger in the vehicle, identified as Rodney Smith, Jr., 29, of Salisbury, Maryland. Smith was also charged criminally with possession of a stolen firearm, and other gun-related charges.

Around 3 a.m. this morning, a trooper from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a 2020 Toyota Camry, operated by Brittingham, on westbound Route 50, west of the Berlin Barrack for speeding. Upon contacting Brittingham, the trooper noticed signs of possible impairment. A further investigation on the scene revealed a stolen firearm and suspected cocaine.

Brittingham and Smith were arrested on the scene without incident and transported to the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack for processing. Both were transported to the Worcester County Detention Center where they were seen by a District Court Commissioner. Brittingham is currently being held on a $5,000 bond. Smith is currently being held without bond.

Maryland State Police continue to work in close coordination with local, state, and federal partners to disrupt any criminal enterprises that threaten the citizens of Maryland. The investigation is active and ongoing.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov