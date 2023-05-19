Melon Tours return to Tanaka Farms in Irvine this summer
Tour a real working farm, sample summer produce, and taste different kinds of melons, including the elusive yellow watermelon, grown at Tanaka Farms.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It's a sure sign that summer has arrived when Tanaka Farms begins offering their famous Melon Tours. And, nothing beats the summer heat like a big slice of juicy watermelon. At Tanaka Farms, they grow lots of different types of melons...From Canary Melons to Cantaloupe, and Honeydew to the rare Yellow Watermelon.
The Melon Tour includes a guided wagon ride around the 30-acre farm to see and learn about how summer fruits and vegetables grow. The tractor-pulled wagon will make a stop in the fields to harvest a seasonal vegetable. The next stop invites guests to sit under a shaded tent and sample lots of fresh-cut summer produce and different types of melon All guests get to take home a melon of their very own.
The Details:
What: Melon Tours at Tanaka Farms
Where: Tanaka Farms is located at 5380 3/4 University Drive, Irvine, California 92612
When: Every day beginning July 1, 2023 through August 31, 2023
Cost:
Weekdays: $20 per person (Children 2 and under are free. Active and retired Military personnel are eligible for free entry with ID.)
Weekends and Holidays: $22 per person (Children 2 and under are free. Active and retired Military personnel are eligible for free entry with ID.)
Tanaka Farms is a family-owned and operated farm in the heart of Irvine. Established in 1940, the Tanaka Family strives to provide the surrounding community with fresh, responsibly farmed produce. Educating, entertaining, and feeding families all year is the Tanaka Farms motto.
Tanaka Farms, a Family Owned and Operated Farm in Irvine, California