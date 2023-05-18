Submit Release
Lt. Gov. Stratton's Statement on the House Passage of House Bill 218

ILLINOIS, May 18 - SPRINGFIELD— When we protect our children, we safeguard our communities and secure a bright future for us all. This legislation is a mighty tool building on our efforts to address gun violence, by protecting state residents from predatory actions by the firearms industry.


Congratulations to Attorney General Raoul, Speaker Welch, Senate President Harmon, Representative Gong-Gershowitz, and all who worked to move this bill forward. Thank you, Governor Pritzker, for voicing your swift intent to sign this bill into law and strengthen safety measures that will curb gun violence in our state. Gun violence impacts all of us, and we will continue to put the health and wellbeing of Illinoisans at the forefront.

