IUB sets partial procedural schedule for proposed Summit Carbon CO2 pipeline

June 6 status conference to discuss options for landowner participation

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order today establishing a partial procedural schedule for Summit Carbon Solutions, LLC’s, (Summit Carbon) proposed carbon capture hazardous liquid pipeline, filed in Docket No. HLP-2021-0001. The partial schedule includes status conferences in June and July to explore options to expand access for public participation in this case.

The IUB’s actions are focused on assisting landowners affected by the proposed pipeline and on facilitating more efficient hearing logistics. The IUB has not set the public evidentiary hearing dates at this time.

Due to the number of landowner parcels impacted by Summit Carbon’s proposed pipeline and a desire to expand public access to the proceeding, the IUB will ask the parties in the docket to discuss the following topics at a June 6, 2023 status conference:

the use of impartial, third-party mediators to assist landowners, if they desire, with the easement process;

the use of presiding officers to receive testimony and evidence from landowners subject to eminent domain and Summit Carbon as it relates to that landowner’s parcel; and

the establishment of satellite locations allowing for remote participation in or viewing of the public hearing as required under Iowa Code § 479B.6, from locations closer to the homes and businesses of affected individuals.

IUB Board Member Josh Byrnes said the IUB is seeking a more efficient and less time-consuming process while facilitating greater landowner access through a proceeding that is orderly, open, and fair.

“Landowner access and timing of the hearing has been a concern since the beginning,” Byrnes said. “These added options help alleviate those concerns and can reduce the burden of a multi-week public hearing.”

The June 6 status conference will begin immediately following the IUB’s monthly public Board meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. A second status conference is scheduled following the July 10 monthly public Board meeting.

Summit Carbon filed its petition to construct, operate, and maintain a proposed 687 miles of 6- to 24-inch diameter pipeline hazardous liquid pipeline to transport liquefied carbon dioxide within the state of Iowa on January 28, 2022, in Docket No. HLP-2021-0001.