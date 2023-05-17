IUB sets consumer comment meetings on MidAmerican Energy’s proposed natural gas rate increase

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order today scheduling six public consumer comment meetings starting July 24, 2023, regarding the customer notice filed by MidAmerican Energy Company (MidAmerican) for an increase in its Iowa natural gas base delivery rates.

These meetings will allow MidAmerican customers to express their views about the proposed general rate increases and comment on the overall quality of MidAmerican’s service. Five in-person meetings are scheduled throughout MidAmerican’s Iowa natural gas service territory and one virtual meeting is planned.

Representatives of MidAmerican, the IUB, and the Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) will be present at all meetings to hear public comments and answer questions. The OCA represents the general interests of customers in all IUB proceedings.

The following meetings are scheduled:

Sioux City – 6 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.

Waterloo – 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave.

Des Moines – 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, Holiday Inn Des Moines-Airport Conference Center, 6111 Fleur Drive.

Davenport – 6 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, The River Center, 136 E. Third St.

Cedar Rapids – 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023, The Olympic South Side Theater, 1202 Third St. S.E., Suite 200.

Virtual – 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023. Details about participating online and at the customer comment meetings are available on the IUB’s website, iub.iowa.gov.

Persons with disabilities requiring assistive services or devices to observe or participate in a consumer comment meeting should contact the IUB at 515-725-7300 or customer@iub.iowa.gov at least five days in advance of the scheduled date to request appropriate arrangements.

All comments provided at these public meetings, or submitted in writing to the IUB, will become part of the permanent record in the gas rate case docket.

Written comments can be filed by completing and submitting the IUB’s online comment form, by email to customer@iub.iowa.gov, or by postal mail to the Iowa Utilities Board, Docket No. RPU-2023-0001, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319-0069.

All publicly filed documents for this rate case are available for review in the IUB’s electronic filing system under Docket No. RPU-2023-0001.

MidAmerican provides natural gas service to approximately 611,000 customers in Iowa.