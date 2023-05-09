IUB Website Transitioning to a New Design Soon!

The IUB's website is undergoing a digital upgrade and redesign that will launch soon. The website will continue to include many of the same features and information on the utility industries under IUB jurisdiction, plus helpful consumer "how-to" information, including finding or filing comments in a docket, filing a complaint about utility service, learning about consumer assistance programs, participating in an IUB proceeding, and finding details about events, meetings, or docket proceedings of the IUB.

The website will continue to include links to the IUB's electronic filing system and IUB 24/7 web applications. For questions or to provide feedback on the IUB's current website contact us.

The goal of the new design is to improve the digital experience to ensure Iowans and others can more easily engage with the IUB online to find the information and services they need.