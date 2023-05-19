FHP Fort Myers State Law Enforcement Dispatcher Hardesty Awarded 2023 Florida APCO Telecommunicator of the Year Award

May 19, 2023





FORT MYERS, Fla. – This week, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Fort Myers State Law Enforcement Dispatcher (SLED) Arielle Hardesty was awarded the Florida Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) Telecommunicator of the Year award for 2023.

Florida APCO is a not-for-profit professional organization dedicated to enhancing public safety communications. Its members represent those who operate, manage and maintain communications systems used for public safety.

SLED Hardesty has worked at the Fort Myers Regional Communication Center (RCC) since 2016 and handles calls, dispatch, and teletype while also being responsible for mentoring and training new and current employees. Described as a motivational team player who is always happy to help and the first to volunteer to assist in a crisis, Arielle is an incredible asset.

In November 2022, Arielle’s critical thinking and calm demeanor were displayed as she gathered information from a caller threatening self-harm. While talking to the caller, she was able to ascertain enough background to get a better picture of the situation while relaying this critical information to responding law enforcement and maintaining constant communication with the caller.

Every year, APCO accepts nominations from law enforcement agencies statewide to honor outstanding performance in categories such as Supervisor of the Year, Trainer of the Year, Radio Frequency Technologist of the Year, Team of the Year, and Telecommunicator of the Year. The individuals nominated in these categories serve support functions vital to the safety of first responders and Florida citizens.

Congratulations, SLED Arielle Hardesty; your dedication and professionalism represent the values Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles members strive to embody. Thank you for working to make Florida safer.

