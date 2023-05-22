Pavé The Way® For A Cure Jewelry Launches to Advance Health and Wellness Initiatives
Jewelry that makes health a priority.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pavé The Way® Jewelry announced the launch of its latest collection: Pavé the Way® For A Cure. The collection consists of diamond necklaces featuring accurate representations of anatomical organs including a heart, brain, uterus, lungs, kidneys, small and large intestines, among others.
Pavé The Way® donates 100% of profit on every piece to the charity of the purchaser’s choice and this latest collection is meant to spark conversation about important health initiatives the wearer is passionate about and taking action to address. Pavé the Way® For A Cure empowers wearers to use fine jewelry to advance medical research that combats some of the most deadly and debilitating diseases we face today.
Chosen to highlight the purchaser's ability to affect positive change, each Pavé the Way® For A Cure necklace is named with clever and unique messaging meant to inspire confidence and actions that advance well-being such as Beauty and Brains for the brain, Pumped for the heart, Fabulous Filter for the kidneys, Trust Your Gut for the large intestine and Gyno-might for the uterus. Each pendant hangs on an adjustable necklace and can be worn individually or layered.
"I have long wanted to find a way to speak to the importance of finding solutions to the health crises we face. Whether it be mental health and emotional wellbeing, diabetes, cancer, emphysema or any of the many heart diseases,” shares designer and founder Joan Hornig, “with the Pavé the Way® For A Cure collection we continue to put the purchasers' stories and passions at the forefront of philanthropy. In addition, these jewelry designs can be easily accessed by healthcare non-profits to raise funds and generate conversations about their objectives and advances, thereby redefining investment jewelry.”
Since its inception over 20 years ago, Pavé The Way® has donated 100% of profit on every piece to the charity of the purchaser’s choice with donations totaling millions of dollars spread among more than 1,000 non-profits worldwide. Pavé the Way® takes conscious consumerism to a new level by connecting changemakers to a broader story-telling platform with collections meant to inspire conversations of consequence while still celebrating their individual styles, passions, and advocacy. Pavé The Way® Jewelry is made of 100% recycled sterling silver and ethically sourced diamonds, and is beautifully presented in responsible packaging.
Each piece in the Pavé The Way® For A Cure collection retails for $365 to underscore the importance of supporting care for others 365 days of the year.
