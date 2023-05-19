STAX Equity To Attend ICSC LAS VEGAS

Meet the $100 million private equity and commercial real estate firm from Miami Beach behind SQRL’s rapid expansion

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- STAX Equity, the next-generation private equity firm focusing on value-add single tenant net lease retail assets, will be exhibiting at ICSC LAS VEGAS 2023. The team that leads the real estate division for SQRL Holdings, a multi-dimensional development program revolutionizing the convenience store industry through laser-precision-tactical service models, has secured a primetime booth at the International Council of Shopping Centers premier event from May 21-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The International Council of Shopping Centers is a centralized platform to search commercial and retail properties for lease or sale, perform market research, and conduct analyses.

At the ICSC Las Vegas conference, The STAX Equity team will be located at Booth 5437R on the South Hall Upper, Level 2 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

STAX Equity will share the science behind their analytics, display new featured properties coming to the market, and discuss ways to partner on future projects. Schedule a meeting today to stop by and meet the team by emailing james.dutton@staxequity.com.

STAX Equity is a boutique commercial real estate investment company that specializes in the acquisition, development, and disposition of net leased retail and industrial assets like service stations, convenience stores, billboards and energy infrastructure. As a brokerage, STAX offers high-quality developer direct triple net lease (NNN) sale-leasebacks to the commercial real estate investment market. By partnering with tenants and developers to scale their retail operations, STAX Equity’s data-driven approach leads their clients through the end-to-end store opening process from site selection to real estate exit.

Founded in November of 2022, STAX Equity has deployed more than $100 million in investments year to date, creating over 400 jobs in nine states, including Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Kansas. In the last quarter, an average of forty new jobs were created each month through new store openings across the U.S., which are funded through their investment strategy.

“We are thrilled to participate in this world class conference and meet other industry leaders passionate about commercial real estate,” said Michael Salafia, Managing Partner at STAX Equity. “We look forward to showcasing how we drive innovation in the CRE marketplace.”

ABOUT STAX EQUITY

STAX Equity is a Miami Beach-based commercial real estate investment company that focuses on net leased retail and industrial assets, including service stations, convenience stores, billboards, and energy infrastructure. They specialize in the acquisition, re-development, and disposition of these assets, and also offer high-quality developer direct NNN sale-leasebacks to the commercial real estate investment market through their brokerage arm. Using its proprietary software, STAX Equity has the ability to underwrite thousands of prospective investment properties at scale. For more information visit https://staxequity.com/.

ABOUT SQRL

STAX Equity leads the real estate division for SQRL Holdings, a multi-dimensional development program revolutionizing the convenience store industry through laser-precision-tactical service models. SQRL is a fast-growing national operator of service stations and convenience stores, with over 160 locations throughout 12 states. The gas stations are clean, well-lit, safe places to fill up with coffee-shop-like interiors offering customers a refreshing place to grab food and drinks on the go. SQRL takes proven locations and makes them even better by putting quality service and offerings at the forefront. For more information visit https://www.sqrlholdings.com.