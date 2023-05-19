Cadmus Strategies Announces New President, Vince Whinnery, to Support in Rapid Expansion
The combination of this leadership team generated a remarkable impact in 2022
With the incredible success the team has achieved over the past 2 years and the new opportunities already lined up, I look forward to being a part of this team and what I can help bring to the table.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, US, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cadmus Strategies, a strategic marketing and development company, has announced the hire of Vince Whinnery as the next President of the company. Whinnery brings a wealth of experience in business development, marketing and public relations to his role, propelling Cadmus Strategies into a new era of innovation and growth.
— Vince Whinnery, President of Cadmus Strategies
With a combined 48 years of experience in marketing, the leadership team has been developing product designs and sales systems exceeding any traditional metrics, generating companies they work with tens to hundreds of millions in newfound sales. Cadmus Strategies is often hired as a “bolt on” high-level marketing division which is composed of the top hired guns in their respective areas. Now they have added additional wins under their belt clients will profit from for years to come.
Vince Whinnery's appointment as President marks a significant milestone in the Cadmus Strategies journey. Whinnery brings a wealth of expertise and entrepreneurial acumen to the table, particularly in digital marketing, sales, and public relations. Whinnery has transformed the growth trajectory of more than two dozen companies, increasing their revenues by a minimum of 50%. His remarkable achievements include generating millions of clicks, tens of thousands of leads, and eight-figure revenues for his clients.
Whinnery's reputation as a transformative force in the digital landscape is well-deserved. His ability to achieve remarkable results in record time has earned him recognition as a top digital entrepreneur under the age of 40. Through his extensive work on television, radio, and news media, Whinnery has reached millions of individuals worldwide, helping entrepreneurs and businesses harness the power of online advertising and publicity in the digital age.
The addition of Vince Whinnery as President to work alongside the CEO, Rashaad Patrick, Phd, heralds a new era of exponential growth for Cadmus Strategies. With their combined skill sets and leadership roles, the company is poised to experience a significant boost in performance and scalability, propelling Cadmus Strategies towards its most successful years to date.
###
To learn more about Cadmus Strategies or what they have done for other companies, go to their www.CadmusStrategies.com.
