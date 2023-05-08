Cadmus Strategies Creates Multiple 7-Figures for Small Companies in 2022
Cadmus Strategies 2022 Successes
The powerhouse team has generated remarkable results with this unique setup in 2022
We understand it can be difficult to stay ahead of the competition without the right tools and strategies. That’s why we work closely with clients so they can stay one step ahead of their rivals. ”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cadmus Strategies, a company specializing in developing and delivering customized strategic plans that ensures clients are firmly aligned with their business objectives, achieved significant results helping transition multiple small companies through rapid growth including multiple seven and eight figure wins in 2022. This marks another sequence of wins Cadmus Strategies has achieved for clients over the past 16 years.
— Rashaad Patrick, PhD - CEO of Cadmus Strategies
With a combined 48 years of experience in marketing, the leadership team has been developing product designs and sales systems exceeding any traditional metrics, generating companies they work with tens to hundreds of millions in newfound sales. Cadmus Strategies is often hired as a “bolt on” high-level marketing division which is composed of the top hired guns in their respective areas. Now they have added additional wins under their belt clients will profit from for years to come.
Cadmus Strategies had a remarkable success story in the kratom market starting in late 2021. The development started with a brand rejuvenation and product development push ultimately resulting in the most successful product launch in the company’s history with 7-figures in sales within the initial 48 hours of launch. The success continued as the company had a 3-month backlog of orders.
The CEO also announced the additional product line created with Cadmus's help would be valued at over $120 million per year to the company. This success was achieved over 13 months, from the fall of 2021 through the fall of 2022. Apart from generating impressive revenue, the company also saw infrastructure improvements and other benefits.
The Cadmus Strategies team was not limited to just one industry in 2022. They also helped a struggling real estate financial education company turn their fortunes around. Their guidance and implementation of new strategies moved the company from losing revenue to half a million in revenue per month. The transformation was achieved within six months of starting with the company (in February) and ultimately reaching the half-million mark in August 2022. The success has paved the way for even more development and growth opportunities for the mortgage company.
The CEO of Cadmus Strategies, Rashaad Patrick, PhD, had this to say about the wins for clients generated in 2022, “Our approach is simple yet effective. We use our expertise to ensure clients are on the right track with their plans and that they have access to all the resources necessary for success. Our team of experts is committed to helping them achieve their goals and make sure each situation has a positive outcome. We understand that in today’s fast-paced world, it can be difficult to stay ahead of the competition without the right tools and strategies. That’s why we work closely with clients, providing personalized solutions that meet their needs so they can stay one step ahead of their rivals. With our help, they can take back control of their circumstances and create a brighter future for themselves and those around them.”
In the face of an uncertain economic outlook for 2023, businesses are looking for ways to stay afloat and maintain profitability. Cadmus has been instrumental in helping companies regardless of the economic climate. With the recent retraction in the economy and fears of a deeper recession, companies are understandably worried about their bottom line.
According to the IMF's update of the World Economic Outlook report, global growth is expected to decrease from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.9% in 2023 before rebounding next year. However, Cadmus is moving forward and helping businesses capitalize on strategic opportunities to generate revenue and increase shareholder value, even during uncertain times.
Cadmus specializes in helping young companies grow and have successfully taken seven-figure companies to eight-figure companies. They have also helped businesses, regardless of the economy, cash in on strategic opportunities. With their unique expertise, there is no limit to where they are headed.
###
To learn more about Cadmus Strategies or what they have done for other companies go to their website at www.CadmusStrategies.com
Chris B.
Amplified Authority
+1 8013493841
email us here