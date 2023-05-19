New "Perfect Home Finder" Home Buyer Program A Huge Hit With Prescott Area Home Buyers
With low housing inventory a continuing problem, this innovative program takes a fresh approach to the house hunting process and diverts risks away from buyers.
We can locate homes long before home buyers or other agents do, and this allows us to gain access to properties that would never otherwise be available to our clients”PRESCOTT, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite a slight inventory increase in the home market in recent months thanks to new construction and the upcoming Spring home-selling market, buyers looking for homes in the Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Dewey-Humboldt areas are still having some difficulty finding homes that fit their changing needs. Even worse, buyers often must submit personal information to access details on home listings on third-party real estate websites, risking their personal data being sold to telemarketers and service providers. Before they realize what is happening, their information is immediately sold and their phone begins ringing incessantly.
To address these concerns, Prescott real estate agents Sandy Keller and David Keller of Team Keller Homes (with Realty One Group Mountain Desert) have introduced a revolutionary "Perfect Home Finder Service”. With this new method of looking for the perfect home, you will have a brief conversation with Sandy or David to determine what your perfect home would be, then they will get to work finding off-market unlisted properties meeting your needs and in your neighborhood of choice before they are listed on traditional open market sites.
In today’s Prescott real estate market, the internet sites where homebuyers traditionally search are often full of "leftover" properties that have been on the market for months. Millions of buyers have viewed them, and yet they sit unsold. Team Keller Homes has introduced their revolutionary new program to help buyers access not only traditional listings, but also foreclosure sales, unlisted properties, and pre-market homes that are provided to clients before they show up as "coming soon" on traditional sites. This highly advantageous program allows home buyers to avoid costly bidding wars, find better deals on houses for sale in Prescott and the surrounding area, and to gain access to higher-quality properties for a more curated, streamlined experience. This program also allows buyers who currently own a home to sell their current house at a pace more suitable to their unique needs.
When asked about this revolutionary approach, Sandy had the following to say: "David and I have found that home buyers who are looking on popular real estate portals for Prescott homes for sale often feel like they are 'settling', and that is completely unnecessary. As real estate agents highly skilled in targeted marketing we can locate homes long before home buyers or other agents do, and this allows us to gain access to properties that would never otherwise be available to our clients. Buyers come to us and say that they would love to buy a home if 'just the right one' came along and we're here to get you access to that right one that you may not ever see otherwise. Our clients complete their home buying process more satisfied than with the traditional routes of searching. Our initial consultation is brief and is completely free. We are ready to help YOU, our buyer, find the perfect home in Prescott or the nearby towns of Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Dewey, and Mayer.”
For Prescott area home buyers looking for a better home buying experience the perfect home in this competitive market, this program is a dream come true.
To get more information on the Perfect Home Finder Service in Prescott, AZ, you can contact Sandy Keller at 928.458.1364 or David Keller at 928.458.1373. Email sandy@teamkellerhomes.com or david@teamkellerhomes.com. Access can also be gained by going to www.TeamKellerHomes.com and send a message to be contacted by Sandy or David Keller.
Sandy Keller
Team Keller Homes with Realty One Group Mountain Desert
+1 928-458-1364
sandy@teamkellerhomes.com
