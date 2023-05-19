HockeyShot and Etobicoke Jr. Dolphins partner to grow women's hockey
The partnership aims to offer community & training opportunities for female hockey players, as well as enhance exposure through their respective media platformsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HockeyShot and Etobicoke Jr. Dolphins are excited to announce their partnership in growing women's hockey. The partnership aims to offer community and training opportunities for female hockey players, as well as enhance exposure through their respective media platforms.
HockeyShot is committed to growing all facets of women's hockey and providing opportunities for players to develop their skills. The partnership with Etobicoke Jr. Dolphins is a step forward in achieving this goal. Through off-ice and on-ice training opportunities, HockeyShot hopes to support the growth of women's hockey at all levels.
The Etobicoke Jr. Dolphins organization is a development model for NCAA & USports scholarship opportunities, offering elite installations and unparalleled visibility for their members through camps, showcases, and community initiatives.
With their staff and roster, the team is considered the premier program in the OWHL U22 circuit. They are a true model inspiration to women's hockey players everywhere.
Joe Butkevich, Head Coach of Etobicoke Jr. Dolphins, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “Our motto is accountability, work ethic & pride and we know these values are shared by HockeyShot in developing all facets of the game. We are excited to partner with HockeyShot to continue to develop women's hockey at all levels. Our program is built on a strong foundation of culture, and we look forward to building upon this foundation with HockeyShot."
Jenn Mitchell, Sr. Marketing Manager at HockeyShot, echoed Butkevich's sentiments, adding, "We are proud to join forces in trailblazing for women's hockey and are thrilled to partner with the Etobicoke Jr. Dolphins to enhance exposure for these unbelievable athletes. In addition to offering the best hockey training tools for skill development, we will also leverage our social media platforms where we hope to showcase the elite skills and hard work dedication of female hockey players everywhere."
This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting collaboration between HockeyShot and Etobicoke Jr. Dolphins in growing women's hockey. Together, the two organizations hope to inspire and support female athletes across the globe.
For more information on the partnership between HockeyShot and Etobicoke Jr. Dolphins, please visit www.hockeyshot.ca/ or www.etobicokejuniordolphins.pointstreaksites.com/view/etobicokedolphins.
Contact
HockeyShot: jmitchell@canadawidesports.com
Etobicoke Jr. Dolphins: butkevich23@hotmail.com
Rob Emery
Canadawide Sports Inc.
+1 519-653-1232
