Bilingual Military Aviation Veteran (Captain Mama) In Oregon to Serve As 1st Spanish-Language Airshow Announcer May 20th

School assembly with 2 girls dressed as Captains of their lives Captain Mama booth at KC-135 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Thunderbirds flying overhead Oregon librarian Lisa Hauner book review blurb

Award-winning author Graciela Tiscareño-Sato wow'd local students at 3 dual-language schools with bilingual aviation assemblies & books inspired by her service

I’m thrilled to use my native language of Spanish to attract and serve more first-time families to the airshow in Hillsboro!” — Graciela Tiscareño-Sato, USAF veteran, author, "Avionarradora"

PORTLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Air Force aviation veteran turned award-winning children’s book author Graciela Tiscareño-Sato (aka Captain Mama) will return to the Hillsboro Airport to serve as this year’s first Spanish-language airshow announcer on Saturday, May 20th. This may be the first time in U.S. airshow history that spectators will be able to hear the narration in Spanish. The Spanish narration will be broadcast on Facebook Live on the Oregon International Airshow page. Graciela, the “Avionarradora” will team up with local Spanish-language radio station KZZR (94.3) personality, Martin Zotelo. KZZR will air several live spots from the airshow on Saturday for radio listeners. Details are here on the airshow website.

“We've been asked by the Oregon International Airshow’s visionary team to expand our bilingual Captain Mama family engagement services to bring the action you’ll see in the skies, in Spanish, to better serve more guests at the show,” said Ms. Tiscareno-Sato. “As the daughter of Mexican immigrants, whose university education was made possible by an Air Force ROTC scholarship and who later enjoyed a fascinating career as an Air Force officer and aviator, I’m thrilled to use my native language of Spanish to attract and serve more first-time families to the airshow in Hillsboro. I’m so excited in fact that my team and I invented a whimsical new word to describe this new role at the airshow – la avionarradora! We will serve other airshow communities coast-to-coast, with bilingual school assemblies, Spanish-language pre-show promotion, announcer and family engagement services, before and during airshows. We're actively booking our 2023 and 2024 airshow schedules now.”

Ahead of the airshow, the author will perform inspirational, bilingual assemblies to serve students at three local elementary schools. Graciela selected schools with dual-language programs in the Beaverton and Hillsboro school districts to reward students pursuing bilingual education and the educators doing the extra hard work in two languages.

Graciela and her team from educational publisher Gracefully Global Group will also showcase her children’s aviation book trilogy at the Captain Mama booth on the flightline at all three shows between May 19th and 21st. The booth will also be staffed by Air Force Junior ROTC students from Battleground High School and Prairie High Schools, a fundraiser for their youth leadership programs. Visitors will have a chance to meet the author, have books signed, and dress up in Graciela’s flight suits to take home a very special airshow memory.

"Good Night, Captain Mama / Buenas noches, Capitán Mamá," "Captain Mama’s Surprise / La sorpresa de Capitán Mamá," and "Taking Flight with Captain Mama / Despegando con Capitán Mamá" are the three titles in this six-time, award-winning children's aviation book series. Tiscareño-Sato was inspired to create the series by her son when he first saw her in her flight suit and called her “Captain Mamá.”

Karla Orosco, a science teacher who’s invited Tiscareño-Sato for multiple assemblies in her community said, “The author has crafted a story that blends military aviation, engineering, and career opportunities while on a classroom field trip…Captain Mama inspires students, including English language learners, to pursue exciting careers, including aviation.”

The Oregon International Airshow will take place Friday, May 19th from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and May 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the home page of the Spanish-livestreaming link above; show organizers have announced that those with military and veteran ID will receive a free ticket courtesy of sponsor Qorvo.

For more info about the Captain Mama book series, the airshow calendar, Teacher Packs, Virtual Author Visit Packages in (English and Spanish) for classrooms, teacher testimonials and more, please visit CaptainMama.com.

Look for our colorful Captain Mama table, flight suits flapping in the breeze at the Hillsboro Airport, and come say hello!

About Gracefully Global Group LLC

Gracefully Global Group LLC is in the business of inspiración. Since 2010, we have published award-winning, educational literature and digital classroom content for K-12 school districts. Our innovative literature can be found in schools, libraries, and homes in 48 of 50 U.S. States and several countries outside the USA. The firm’s most recent title, B.R.A.N.D. Before your Resumé: Your Marketing Guide for Veterans & Military Service Members Entering Civilian Life was awarded the Silver Medal in the How to/Business category last fall by the Military Writers Society of America.

Using award-winning multicultural literature, the firm helps organizations with diversity and inclusion initiatives reaching out to military communities with a creative blend of literature, marketing and public speaking offerings. See our offerings at shop.gracefullyglobal.com.

Graciela Tiscareño-Sato, Bilingual Keynote Speaker