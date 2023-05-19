Repeat Miller & Smith Homebuyer Debbie Mellis Chooses Birchwood at Brambleton for Retirement
Attention to detail sets home builder Miller & Smith apartASBURN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Debbie Mellis, a local resident in Northern Virginia, selected Miller & Smith's latest 55+ community, Birchwood at Brambleton, for her retirement plan. Having previously built homes with three different builders, including Miller & Smith, Mellis found Miller & Smith to be the standout builder that got everything right the first time.
Because of Mellis’ affinity to the Miller & Smith brand, her plans to downsize after retirement had to align with one crucial factor – a Miller & Smith home. After researching and contacting the Miller & Smith team multiple times, she singled out Birchwood at Brambleton for its amenities and community feel.
"Their attention to detail is exceptional and sets them apart from other builders," comments Mellis.
She was looking for more than just a home; she was looking for a lifestyle. Birchwood at Brambleton checked all the boxes.
With world-class amenities designed to cater to 55+ Active Adults, Birchwood at Brambleton includes a wide array of amenities – two active adult clubhouses, a health and wellness center, pickleball courts, an indoor golf simulator, indoor and outdoor pools, a gourmet demonstration kitchen, theater room, art studio, greenhouse, and a garden area.
"I am excited to work with Miller & Smith again. The team feels like partners and is genuinely interested in how buyers feel about the experience," Mellis said.
Mellis’ experience as a repeat homebuyer with Miller & Smith and her decision to choose Birchwood at Brambleton is a testament to the quality of the homes and communities that Miller & Smith builds. The community is designed to cater to the 55+ community, focusing on providing residents with a vibrant, active lifestyle. Birchwood at Brambleton is an excellent option for anyone looking for a home and neighborhood that exceeds expectations.
“Miller & Smith is one of the few builders in the 55+ Active Adult segment that offers a home in a considerable size, which is important to me,” said Mellis.
Miller & Smith builds four distinctive home types in the community, each designed to meet specific needs and desires. From elevator townhomes to elevator single-family homes and courtyard homes, each floor plan includes features to put this buyer’s future forward, keeping them connected to their home even longer.
Birchwood at Brambleton, in Ashburn, Virginia, is a walkable community where everything homeowners want is just steps away, from fabulous amenities, open spaces and trails to shopping and dining. It was named one of Ideal Living's "Best of the Best" Planned Communities in 2020 due to its extensive amenities, including indoor and outdoor pools, game rooms, a yoga studio, a sports court, pickleball courts, a community garden, trails and a fishing pier.
Decorated models are under construction now, with a planned opening this summer, and virtual tours are available on the website. Follow Miller & Smith on social media for Hard Hat Tours starting soon. And take advantage of Pre-Model pricing!
Interested buyers should visit the sales center located at Bram Quarters, 23710 Schooler Plaza #155, Ashburn, VA 20148, open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on Birchwood at Brambleton, visit the Miller & Smith website, or contact the onsite sales managers for each respective community.
About Miller & Smith
With beautiful communities of new homes for sale in Virginia and Maryland, Miller & Smith has been the D.C. area's premier homebuilder and real estate developer since 1964. Miller & Smith's unique approach to homebuilding has driven the company to build nearly 20,000 homes in some of the D.C. metropolitan region's most innovative and imaginative new home communities. For more information on Miller & Smith, visit www.MillerandSmith.com.
