Farmer Veteran Coalition Encouraging Farmers to Apply - Emergency Relief Program Ends June 2
WACO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To help agricultural producers offset the impacts of natural disasters in 2020 and 2021, Congress included emergency relief funding in the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act (P.L. 117-43). Phase one paid more than $7.1 billion to producers who incurred eligible crop losses that were covered by federal crop insurance or the Non-insured Crop Disaster Assistance Program. The USDA then rolled out the second phase of the Emergency Relief Program (ERP) in January 2023. The end date is now fast approaching, as FSA is accepting applications for ERP – phase two only through June 2nd.
The ERP-Phase 2 is a revenue-based program that relies on tax and financial records to calculate the losses a farmer experienced because of a natural disaster, instead of the production history FSA programs usually require. It covers losses to crops, trees, bushes, and vines due to a qualifying natural disaster event in calendar years 2020 and 2021. The intention of the program is to assist eligible producers who did not participate in the existing risk management programs cover the gaps.
Farmer Veteran Coalition is in a partnership with Flower Hill Institute to provide outreach, education, and technical assistance to underserved farmers and producers nationwide. Other collaborative partners in this effort include Farmers Outreach Solutions, Latino Farmers and Ranchers International, and Women in Ranching.
If you are a member of FVC or an underserved farmer or rancher, to learn more about the ERP-Phase 2 Program, please contact 855-FVC-FARM or email support@farmvetco.org.
About Farmer Veteran Coalition
Based in Waco, Texas, Farmer Veteran Coalition’s (FVC) mission is to assist service members and veterans transitioning out of military service into careers in the agriculture sector or assist them with starting their own farms or ranches. Established in 2009, FVC’s in-house programs include the Farmer Veteran Coalition Fellowship Fund small grant program, the nationally recognized Homegrown By Heroes label for veteran-grown products, and national and regional conferences. As the nation’s largest nonprofit assisting veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces embark on careers in agriculture, FVC works to develop a new generation of farmers and food leaders. This is done through expanding viable employment and career opportunities with support and collaboration of the farming and military communities. For more information, visit www.farmvetco.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @FarmerVeteranCoalition and on Twitter at @FarmVetCo.
