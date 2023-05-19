Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Ally Bank

May 19, 2023

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Ally Bank

For release at 10:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Shebrelia Jackson-Davis
Former employee of Ally Bank, Detroit, Michigan
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act loan fraud

