Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Ally Bank
May 19, 2023
For release at 10:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent prohibition order against Shebrelia Jackson-Davis
Former employee of Ally Bank, Detroit, Michigan
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act loan fraud
