New Haven / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B5001902
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nicole Twamley
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: May 18, 2023 at 00:12 Hours
STREET: Ethan Allen Highway
TOWN: Ferrisburgh
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Will be released later pending notification to next of kin.
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Djordje Radovic
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Patterson, NJ
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: VNL
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 05/19/2023 at approximately 0012 hours, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Ethan Allen Highway in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Preliminary investigation indicated that Vehicle 1, a 2012 Subaru Impreza, was traveling south on Ethan Allen Highway when it left its lane of travel and entered the northbound lane. Vehicle 1 subsequently collided head-on with Vehicle 2, a 2016 Volvo VNL Tractor Trailer. Vehicle 2 was travelling north in its lane of travel at the time of the collision. After colliding, Vehicles 1 and 2 came to a final position of uncontrolled rest on the west side of Ethan Allen Highway along the guard rails. Vehicle 1 caught fire which spread to the trailer of Vehicle 2. Vehicle 2 was transporting empty kegs to Shelburne which were determined a total loss due to damage from the fire.
Ethan Allen Highway was closed at approximately 0025 Hours and remains shut down currently. Motorists should seek alternate routes. Further information of the deceased operator involved will be released pending notification to next-of-kin. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Tpr. Nicole Twamley at nicole.twamley@vermont.gov , or call (802) 388-4919. The Vermont State Police were assisted by Ferrisburgh Fire Department & Rescue, Vergennes Fire Department & Rescue, The Vermont Hazmat Team, and DMV Police.
*UPDATED AS OF 05/19/2023 @ 0920 HOURS*
Ethan Allen Highway has been reopened for motorists to pass. Further investigations will be done at the scene so please use caution when passing through. Further updates will be made available as more information is gathered.