FACING FENTANYL IN ANAHEIM- A CONCERT TO BRING AWARENESS AND PREVENTION
Recovery Community and Families Affected by Fentanyl are #1Voice
Fentanyl is a game changer, and it will take all of us to make a difference. Together, we are one voice.”ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- May 20th, 2023 Voices for Awareness and "Project Facing Fentanyl" bring the third in a series of fentanyl awareness events to Anaheim.
— Michael Fiore Voices for Awareness Facing Fentanyl
SET FREE SOLDIERS Anthony Beltran (Out of the Darkness Promotions) and Michael Fiore (Inspire to Inspire) are bringing fentanyl prevention and awareness to Anaheim on May 20th, 2023, from 3p.m to 8 p.m. at Magic Warehouse 1567 W. Embassy St. Anaheim CA. This concert is the third event in a prevention series brought to California communities to save lives and promote fentanyl awareness. Everyone is welcome, and the event is for all ages.
Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat facing this country. It is a highly addictive man-made opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, the small amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose. In 2021, the DEA issued a Public Safety Alert on the widespread drug trafficking of fentanyl in the form of fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills. These pills are made to look identical to real prescription medications—including OxyContin®, Percocet®, and Xanax®—but only contain filler and fentanyl and are often deadly. Fake pills are readily found on social media. No pharmaceutical pill bought on social media is safe. The only safe medications are those prescribed directly by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist.
Facing Fentanyl started as a coalition of grassroots awareness organizations and impacted families warning about the dangers of illicit Fentanyl. Families affected by Fentanyl want the public to know there is no safe dose of Fentanyl. Illicit Fentanyl is highly addictive, and it can cause sudden death. Neither death nor instant addiction is a safe choice. Illicit Fentanyl is prevalent in all street drugs, powders, or pills.
Last year Californians from the recovery community joined efforts with Facing Fentanyl to expand the networks of advocates to reach a larger population with prevention and awareness.
Michael Fiore, Outreach Coordinator, and Anthony Beltran, Entertainment Coordinator for Facing Fentanyl, are both in recovery. Together they began bringing awareness events to the Orange County area in 2022. Fiore says, "We are being exterminated out there! This drug is taking everyone out. Young or old, no one is immune."
Anthony Beltran began planning awareness events in Orange County to reach youth. Beltran is using music and entertainment to engage his community in prevention. Last year Beltran held a " Battle of the Boards Awareness Event" and, more recently, a fentanyl awareness concert that brought in people of all ages. The events have been successful and are growing. Beltran is also working on entertainment for the 2023 Facing Fentanyl campaign for National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on August 21st.
Custom F. N. Customs from Auburn, CA, is heading to Anaheim for the concert and car event to spotlight a fentanyl-prevention drift racer they recently built. The car is a unique project to bring fentanyl awareness to the racing community and youth. Facing Fentanyl and Customs F. N. Customs has recently partnered on this project as part of the National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness campaign for August 2023.
Andrea Thomas, the founder of Voices for Awareness and Project Facing Fentanyl, lost her daughter Ashley in 2018 to just one-half of a counterfeit pill made with Fentanyl. Thomas says, " Fentanyl is killing the unsuspecting and youth. That is what makes this drug so different. It's killing young people that are experimenting, and it is the cause of skyrocketing addiction in America. I am grateful to the recovery community for supporting our efforts. People in recovery and affected families sharing their experiences completes another part of a prevention message we need to get out." Thomas said, " Anthony, Mike, and Set Free have brought the recovery community together with families affected by fentanyl to reach as many people as possible, and it works!"
Set Free Ministries and Magic House is the heart of recovery for drugs and alcohol in Anaheim. Members of this organization have been generous in their outreach and participation in these prevention events. " Fentanyl is a game changer, and it will take all of us to make a difference." Fiore says," Together, we are one voice."
