St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4003760
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: May 18, 2322 at approximately 2322 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St in Bradford
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Alton Young
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 18, 2023 at approximately 2322 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported motor vehicle complaint in the area of Main St in Bradford. Troopers located the vehicle of interest, being operated by Alton Young (37). Young was displaying signs of impairment and underwent standardized field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the tests Young was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Young was transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on June 7, 2023 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/7/2023
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.