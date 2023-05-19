St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4003760

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fecher                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: May 18, 2322 at approximately 2322 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St in Bradford

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Alton Young                                               

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 18, 2023 at approximately 2322 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported motor vehicle complaint in the area of Main St in Bradford. Troopers located the vehicle of interest, being operated by Alton Young (37). Young was displaying signs of impairment and underwent standardized field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the tests Young was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

 

Young was transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on June 7, 2023 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/7/2023            

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A  

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

