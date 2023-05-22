KONA EARTH SPICES IT UP WITH NEW KONA COFFEE MEAT RUB
Just in time for summer barbecue season, Kona coffee grower Kona Earth has announced its new product “Spice”, a custom meat rub featuring 100% Kona coffee.
We started experimenting about six months ago, using our ground Kona coffee as a base for a meat rub.”HOLUALOA, HI, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for summer barbecue season, Kona coffee grower Kona Earth has announced its new Kona coffee meat rub, "Spice". The custom blend of spices features Kona Earth's single-estate, 100% Kona coffee. It is delicious on steak, chicken, fish, and pork.
— Steve Wynn, Owner Kona Earth
As owners of the family-run Kona coffee farm, Steve and Joanie Wynn are excited about this new offering. “We started experimenting with the recipe about six months ago using our ground Kona coffee as a base ingredient,” said Steve. “We’ve been trying it at home on various types of meat and using different cooking methods. Of course, it's great for grilling, but it's also phenomenal on salmon cooked in a skillet and chicken prepared in the oven. We love it, and we think we’ve got a winner."
In addition to adding a unique, gourmet flavor for grilled meats, the 100% Kona coffee is a great tenderizer. The Wynns recommend using ample amounts to coat the meat and letting it marinate for at least two hours, though overnight is optimal. “We've gotten great feedback from friends as we've perfected the recipe in our kitchen. My favorite dish is the salmon, but I love it on portobello mushrooms too,” Joanie added.
Kona Earth’s husband and wife team took the reins at the Kona coffee farm about two years ago and have been focused on improving the farm infrastructure and tending to the farm’s 26 acres. They nurture their single-estate, 100% Kona coffee from crop to cup, processing, and roasting on-site, then selling direct-to-consumer via their online store. In addition to selling their Kona coffee, they also offer gift sets, Kona chocolate made with cacao from the farm, a Kona coffee soap and shaving bar, and now, Kona Earth Spice.
Kona Earth is committed to giving back with its “Care In Every Cup” initiative. A percentage of proceeds is donated to support the Hawaii-based non-profit Kohala Center. Specifically, donations are directed to support reef preservation at Kahalu’u Bay. “Giving back has always been a priority for us, and our customers like the idea of “great coffee for a great cause,” commented Joanie.
Kona Earth Spice can be purchased directly from the company’s online store. It is shipped via FedEx to mainland and interisland customers. Local pick-up is available on the Big Island.
ABOUT KONA EARTH
Kona Earth is a family-owned and operated coffee farm on the Big Island of Hawaii. Nurtured from seed to cup, its single estate, 100% Kona coffee is small-batch roasted on-site and shipped farm-direct for supreme freshness. Kona Earth’s farm is situated at 2200 ft on the tropical slopes of the Hualalai volcano. The high mountain “mauka” climate allows the coffee trees to grow lush. Cooler temperatures and ample rainfall make for ideal growing conditions. The fruit matures slowly, resulting in coffee beans of remarkable size and quality. Their popular Hawaiian specialty coffee is sold directly to consumers via their online store at konaearth.com.
ABOUT KONA COFFEE
The Kona Coffee Belt is a tiny strip of land on the western side of Hawai’i. Just a few miles wide and less than 30 miles long, the area is known for growing Kona Typica, an exceptionally fine Arabica coffee. The area has ideal coffee growing conditions, with a mild, tropical climate and mineral-rich, volcanic soil. The only gourmet specialty grown within the United States, Kona coffee reflects fair trade labor practices and is universally prized among coffee aficionados.
