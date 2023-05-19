Announcing winner of US$ 100,000 FFA Award 2023 & Winner of Award for Fastest growing Agrifood Biotech Startup in China
EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the winners of the US$ 100,000 Future Food Asia 2023 Award and the Winner of the Award for the Fastest growing Agrifood Biotech Startup in China
• Xsights Digital Pty Ltd (Australia) won the US$ 100,000 Future Food Asia Award.
• Tidetron won the Award for the Fastest growing Agrifood Biotech Startup in China
• Koralo (Germany) won the Gateway to Asia Award
The Future Food Asia (FFA) conference was hosted at Carlton Hotel, Singapore on 16th and 17th May 2023. Dr Ismahane Elouafi, Chief Scientist at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) delivered the Keynote as the Guest of Honour. In attendance were executives from leading corporations, emerging entrepreneurs, key investors, sector experts and many other agrifood industry stakeholders.
Xsights Digital Pty Ltd (Xsights) from Australia rewarded with the Future Food Asia Award
Selection of the winner for the Future Food Asia Award was carried out by the jury represented by Francesca Kleemans, Managing Director, Cargill Food Ingredients, Dr. Yuchu Zhang, Group R&D Leader, Cargill Protein Asia & Europe; Dr Min Hao Wong, Director, Food & Nutrition, Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR); and Isabelle Decitre, Founder of ID Capital.
With a focus on disruptive solutions to overcome the hurdles on the path to a more sustainable food future in Asia Pacific, the jury named Xsights as the winner of the 2023 Future Food Asia Award.
Xsights' patented XIoT Tag enables affordable and scalable tracking of livestock location and health monitoring, allowing for real-time data collection and processing. This technology also has broader applications for the agrifood industry, including biosecurity, supply chain management, breeding optimization, and pasture & carbon management.
Announcing the award, Isabelle Decitre, Founder of ID Capital said “Pre-weaning and grower mortality is an issue plaguing the pig farming industry in particular. Xsights has the potential to reduce this loss, that amounts to about 20% on average. At a time where we are in dire need of solutions to tackle climate change, we cannot afford to leave this loss unaddressed, and waste precious resources, from feed to antibiotics, to grow animals that will never end on our plates.”
Tidetron awarded the Fastest growing Agrifood Biotech Startup in China
Founded only in 2021, Tidetron has already reached the much-coveted unicorn status with a billion dollar valuation. The Guangzhou-based start-up has managed to produce commercially 50 different products in its factory, thanks to its proprietary synthetic biology manufacturing platform. Its 13,000-ton capacity enables the team to serve the cosmetics and personal care, food, agriculture and pharmaceutical markets.
Under the leadership of Founder, Dr Zhiqian Zhang, Tidetron has generated over US$ 72M in revenue in 2022, and the team is well positioned to conquer new market segments and bring biomanufacturing to an unprecedented scale.
Koralo, Germany are the winners of the inaugural Gateway to Asia 2023 Award.
As the first company worldwide co-fermenting microalgae and mycelium of edible mushrooms, Koralo’s New F!sh enriches the choice of seafood we eat with superior taste, texture and nutrition at a competitive cost, for thriving people and oceans. Koralo will receive support from ID Capital to develop their business in Asia.
Concluding this 7th edition of the Future Food Asia Conference, Isabelle Decitre added “Both XSights and Tidetron illustrate the exceptional dynamism of the APAC region, the potential that its scale provides and the capacity of its entrepreneurs to address the complexity of our food systems. We wish them both and Koralo every success in their endeavours, that will benefit both our people and planet.”
Future Food Asia 2023 has been made possible by continued support from our partners: Cargill, one of the world’s largest agriculture and food companies; Bühler Group, a globally relevant industrial solution provider who contributes to a better and more sustainable world with collaborative innovation; Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR), Singapore’s lead R&D public research agency; Monde Nissin, a company committed to using it’s industry expertise, customer insights and innovative technology to create a future of food that is more tasty, nutritious, and better for the planet; and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the lead government agency responsible for strategies that enhance Singapore’s position as a global centre for business, innovation, and talent.
About ID Capital
ID Capital is an investment and advisory company headquartered in Singapore specializing in the domain of AgriFoodTech. It focuses on the Asia-Pacific region, where high growth meets high stakes. A pioneer in this vertical, it has contributed effort and capital in catalyzing the ecosystem in the region through its Future Food Asia platform launched in 2016. ID Capital is also an Appointed Partner of Enterprise Singapore for its SEEDS Capital fund in the AgriFoodTech sector.
For further enquiries please write to ffaa@idcapital.com.sg
About Cargill
Cargill helps the world’s food system work for you. We connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients and families with daily essentials—from the foods they eat to the floors they walk on. Our 155,000 team members around the world innovate with purpose, empowering our partners and communities as we work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way.
From feed that reduces methane emissions to waste-based renewable fuels, the possibilities are boundless. But our values remain the same. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing. It’s how we’ve met the needs of the people we call neighbors and the planet we call home for 157 years—and how we’ll do so for generations to come.
For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.
About Bühler Group
Bühler is driven by its purpose of creating innovations for a better world, balancing the needs of the economy, humanity, and nature. As a relevant solution partner for the food and mobility industries, Bühler is committed to have solutions ready to multiply by 2025 at the latest that will reduce energy, waste, and water by 50% in its customers’ value chains. Billions of people come into contact with Bühler technologies as they cover their basic needs for food and mobility every day. Two billion people each day enjoy foods produced on Bühler equipment; and one billion people travel in vehicles manufactured using parts produced with Bühler technology. Countless people wear eyeglasses, use smart phones, and read newspapers and magazines – all of which depend on Bühler process technologies and solutions. Having this global relevance, Bühler is in a unique position to turn today’s global challenges into sustainable business. Bühler contributes to safely feeding the world and is doing its part to protect the climate, producing solutions that make cars, buildings, and machinery more energy efficient.
Bühler invests up to 5% of turnover into research and development. In 2021, some 12,500 employees generated a turnover of CHF 2.7 billion. As a Swiss family-owned company, Bühler is active in 140 countries around the world and operates a global network of 103 service stations, 30 manufacturing sites, and Application & Training Centers in 24 countries.
www.buhlergroup.com
About the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)
The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore’s lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR’s R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit www.a-star.edu.sg.
About Monde Nissin
For more than 40 years, Monde Nissin has been committed to providing tasty, high-quality food to their customers. Thier passion for food is reflected in every product they make, from the first biscuit that came off their production lines in the 1970’s to the wide portfolio of branded food and beverages that they provide today to customers around the world. Monde Nissin’s unwavering commitment is reflected in the success of their iconic brands such as Lucky Me! noodles, Skyflakes crackers, Fita crackers, Monde baked goods and Quorn meat-free products.
Isabelle Decitre
