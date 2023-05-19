Briley & Baxter Publications Announces Release of Underwater Adventure, “Seas the Day,” and its Coloring Book Companion

Author Dani Ruth Romero “Seas the Day” and “Seas the Day - Coloring Book 3” are now available for pre-order at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and the Briley & Baxter Publications Bookstore.

PLYMOUTH, MA, USA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is excited to announce the release of author and illustrator Dani Ruth Romero’s “Seas the Day,” an inspirational children’s tale of a tiny turtle who learns an important lesson about God’s love. The children’s book and its coloring book companion will be released to the public May 23, 2023 and are currently available for online pre-orders.

“Seas the Day” introduces young readers to Timmy Tortuga, who is a content little turtle until the day he gets bullied over his old bike. When Timmy begins to question why he can’t have nice things like the other turtles, his mother takes him on an undersea adventure to help him “seas” the day.

“In a culture where we tend to compare our lifestyles and material possessions to those around us, I was inspired to create a picture book that could teach children how to live in contentment and praise God for the daily treasures of living with Him,” said Romero. “This story will inspire young hearts to discover the priceless joy He provides when you ‘seas the day’ with praise.”

“Seas the Day” and its coloring book companion are the third set of books in Romero’s inspirational “Wonderful World” series, which also includes “Poems of Praise & Wonder,” and “Poems of God’s Loving Promises.” Romero, a self-taught artist, includes more than 40 scripture-inspired and ocean-themed illustrations in the “Seas the Day” coloring book, which is designed to be enjoyed by all ages.

Now Available for Pre-Order

“Seas the Day” and “Seas the Day - Coloring Book 3” are now available for pre-order.

For links to order, and to learn more about Romero’s other books in the “Wonderful World” Series, please visit the author’s Briley & Baxter Publications webpage.

About the Author

Dani Ruth Romero is a self-taught artist from the USA with a mission of radiating life, color, and joy through her paintings and illustrations. Her vision for her artwork is to create whimsical products that stir a rekindling of childlike awe and wonder for adults of all ages. The majority of her work is inspired by her adventures traveling with God across the globe. She currently resides in the Outer Banks of North Carolina with her husband, David, and two Goldendoodle pups, Roxy & Banjo.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.