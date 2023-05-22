America’s Boating Channel Highlights the Corps Foundation

The Corps Foundation America's Boating Channel National Safe Boating Week

CF Videos Will Be Featured Tuesday May 23 on Smart TV for National Safe Boating Week

We are pleased to team with America’s Boating Channel on this special promotion. The "Life Jackets Worn… Nobody Mourns" messages are exactly what recreational boaters need to see and hear.” — Rachel Garren

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service, produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), will highlight the Corps Foundation (CF) videos on its new smart TV services Tuesday May 23 during the National Safe Boating Week (NSBW) promotional campaign.

NSBW, taking place May 20-26, is the official kick-off of the 2023 Safe Boating Campaign, a year-long global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being responsible.

In announcing the CF promotion, America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, noted that, “The Corps Foundation’s ‘Life Jackets Worn… Nobody Mourns’ videos represent a tremendous resource for boaters on our nation’s waterways. Together, our videos represent the next best thing to being on the water.”

On Tuesday May 23, following Saturday, Sunday, and Monday’s highlighting of titles from the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC), Water Sports Foundation (WSF), and the ACA (American Canoe Association), CF videos will be featured as the leading category on America’s Boating Channel’s video on-demand app on Roku and FireTV.

The Corps Foundation’s Grant Manager Rachel Garren remarked, “We are pleased to team with America’s Boating Channel on this special promotion during National Safe Boating Week. The messages in the ‘Life Jackets Worn… Nobody Mourns’ series of videos are exactly what recreational boaters need to see and hear as they resume boating this year.”

CF’s collections of videos cover four seasons of the Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns campaign including such titles as “Close Calls,” “Family Traditions,” “Safety Looks Good on Everyone,” “Protect Yourself All Ways,” and many others.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Roku and FireTV. On Roku, viewers can select Store using their Roku remotes, click on Channels, search for Americas Boating Channel, and then add the channel. On FireTV, viewers can go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, search for Americas Boating Channel, select Get, and then download the app.

On Wednesday May 24, America’s Boating Channel will feature, as its leading category, videos from the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), on Thursday May 25 videos from the Sea Tow Foundation (STF), and on Friday May 26 its own original videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About The Corps Foundation

The Corps Foundation (CF) is a nonprofit educational foundation incorporated in 2006 to support lakes and waterways managed by USACE throughout the U.S. CF operates in a cooperative relationship with USACE to foster contributions and partnerships that support environmental and recreation projects at USACE operated lakes and waterways. CF engages the support of members, contributors, businesses, community, and Friends’ organizations to collaborate with USACE in providing vital services to the public. The Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns campaign is promoted by USACE in cooperation with CF and supported by a CF grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. CorpsFoundation.org

SMART TV LAUNCH