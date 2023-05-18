Mayor Wu Announces Dianna Bronchuk as New Roslindale Neighborhood Liaison

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Dianna Bronchuk as the new liaison in the Office of Neighborhood Services for Roslindale. She will serve as the primary contact for constituents and businesses in the neighborhood looking to connect with the Mayor's Office, and will facilitate the delivery of services in collaboration with City departments.

“I’m excited to welcome fellow Roslindale resident Dianna to this important role on our team,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Her experience with SPARK Boston demonstrates a passion for bridging City Hall and our City’s residents, and I look forward to working with her to address the day-to-day issues facing our communities and strengthen our city.”

“I love Roslindale! It has a small city feel surrounded by parks, small businesses, and active neighborhood organizations,” said Dianna Bronchuk Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services Roslindale Liaison. “I am excited to explore and connect with more of the neighborhood I call home, sharing city resources with neighbors to make Roslindale the best community for all residents.”

Dianna is a proud resident of Roslindale. She has lived in the neighborhood for four years. Dianna was born and raised in Leominster, MA. She moved to Boston after her undergraduate education at UMASS Amherst. She worked at Northeastern University where she completed a Master of Science in Corporate & Organizational Communication and a Master of Public Administration. She was first introduced to the community in her new role at a recent Mayor’s Coffee Hour at Roslindale’s Fallon Field.

“Dianna is no stranger to City Hall and the Roslindale neighborhood. In less than two weeks, she led in facilitating Roslindale’s Coffee Hour with the mayor,” said Office of Neighborhood Services Executive Director Enrique Pepen. “Neighborhood Services is thrilled to welcome her to our team to represent Roslindale to support residents, local businesses, and civic organizations.”

The Office of Neighborhood Services liaisons play an integral role in connecting residents to City services and resources by facilitating citizen input in all aspects of local government through service requests, attending neighborhood meetings, and emergency responses.

Dianna’s work in civic and community engagement bloomed during her council term on SPARK Boston where she organized a variety of programs for voter registration, small business promotion, and volunteer opportunities.

“I truly couldn’t imagine a better person for this position. Dianna’s passion for Roslindale and civic engagement has shone so brightly in her time with SPARK Boston, and is now on display for the whole City to benefit from,” said Audrey Seraphin, former SPARK Boston Director. “She will be raising the bar for generations of neighborhood liaisons to come.”

ABOUT THE MAYOR’S OFFICE OF NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) encourages, facilitates and maximizes citizen input and participation through service requests, neighborhood meetings, mailings, and emergency responses. To report non-emergency issues to the City, residents are encouraged to connect with BOS:311 by dialing 3-1-1 or by downloading the free BOS:311 app on iOS or Android platforms.