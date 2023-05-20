America’s Boating Channel Highlights Water Sports Foundation

Water Sports Foundation America's Boating Channel National Safe Boating Week

WSF Videos Will Be Featured Sunday May 21 on Smart TV for National Safe Boating Week

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service, produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), will highlight the Water Sports Foundation's (WSF) recreational boating safety video PSAs on its new smart TV services Sunday May 21 during the National Safe Boating Week (NSBW) promotional campaign.

NSBW, taking place May 20-26, is the official kick-off of the 2023 Safe Boating Campaign, a year-long global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being responsible.

In announcing the WSF promotion, America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, noted that, “The Water Sports Foundation’s expansive video library of more than 200 U.S. Coast Guard approved educational offers essential boating safety messages on nearly every safety subject. Together, our videos represent the next best thing to being on the water.”

On Sunday May 21, following Saturday’s highlighting of titles from the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC), the WSF videos will be featured as the leading category on America’s Boating Channel’s video on-demand app on Roku and FireTV.

WSF Executive Director Jim Emmons remarked, “We’re excited to partner with America’s Boating Channel and support National Safe Boating Week through this special promotion to smart TV viewers.”

The WSF’s collections of videos cover General Purpose Boating Safety, Life Jacket Safety, Engine Cut-Off Switch Use, Navigation Tips, Dangers of Impaired Operation, Real Life Incident Stories and Reenactments, Influencer Endorsed Outreach, Paddlesports Safety, Spanish Language Outreach, Short Social Media Videos, News Media Coverage, and Retailer Targeted Videos.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Roku and FireTV. On Roku, viewers can select Store using their Roku remotes, click on Channels, search for Americas Boating Channel, and then add the channel. On FireTV, viewers can go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, search for Americas Boating Channel, select Get, and then download the app.

On Monday May 22, America’s Boating Channel will feature, as its leading category, videos from the American Canoe Association (ACA), on Tuesday May 23 videos from the Corps Foundation (TCF), on Wednesday May 24 the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), on Thursday May 25 the Sea Tow Foundation (STF), and on Friday May 26 its own original videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About Water Sports Foundation (WSF)

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the Water Sports Foundation is the non-profit educational arm of the Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA). Since 2011, the WSF has successfully managed boating safety outreach projects as a U.S. Coast Guard non-profit grant recipient. The Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered through congressional action provides funding for the U.S. Coast Guard’s recreational boating safety non-profit grants program. WaterSportsFoundation.com



