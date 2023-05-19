Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,992 in the last 365 days.

Award-Winning Baby Brand Debuts Mealtime Essential in Fresh Colors Just in Time for Spring & Summer Travels

As Seen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Steve Harvey Show, Innovative Ruby WrappⓇ Silicone Bib Enables Convenient, Eco-Conscious, Mess-Free Dining

All-new colors mean more fun for baby while also contributing to a coordinated home color palette.”
— Abiie Founder, Kenneth Chuah
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New from the multi-award-winning Abiie, LLC child and baby gear collection, discover the Ruby WrappⓇ Silicone Bib in a fresh selection of spring-inspired colors. For more than a decade, the internationally recognized engineers at Abiie, LLC (AB-BEE) have supported happy, healthy families with innovative, top-rated, and sustainably-crafted baby gear that transforms chaotic mealtimes into quality time together. The distinctively eco-friendly Ruby WrappⓇ features innovative, waterproof features that take convenience and conscious living to the next level.

“Our Ruby Wrapp bib’s ergonomic, easy-clean design is an instant winner with parents and kids alike,” explains company founder, inventor, and lead design engineer Kenneth Chuah. “All-new colors mean more fun for baby while also contributing to a coordinated home color palette.”

The soft 100% silicone Ruby WrappⓇ bib supports a safe, wonderfully mess-free mealtime while offering a pleasant tactile sensory experience for children of all ages. A quickly adjustable neckband features snap-it buttons that grow seamlessly with baby - and beyond. The four-step foldable design features a patented BIB-LOCK roll-up pocket, providing a mess-free way to store silverware and other essentials for travel, daytime adventures, and on-the-go snacking. In accordance with Abiie LLC’s ongoing commitment to safety, the bib’s high-quality, food-grade material conforms to rigorous FDA and CPSIA standards.

Lightweight and fully dishwasher-safe, this baby essential comes with a lifetime warranty to guarantee satisfaction. Just in time for Mother’s Day, Online Shoppers Nationwide Can Buy One, Get One Free from April 17th - May 14th.

Stock up now on the latest spring colors, including:

Apricot Blush (Single Bib, $11.95)
Terra Cotta (Single Bib, $11.95)
Two Colors (Combo Pack, $18.95)

Discover an expanding Abiie, LLC baby gear collection - including the award-winning Beyond JuniorⓇ Y High Chair, OctopodⓇ Baby Dishware, and more - that continues to revolutionize modern parenting, putting healthy families and the planet first with patented designs that reimagine functionality, safety, and comfort. Shop the complete innovative, safety-tested collection online at abiie.com. Follow @abiiebaby on Instagram for product updates, reviews, special offers, and more. Abiie, LLC - More than baby gear, a way of life!

The Abiie Beyond Junior Y High Chair was showcased on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Steve Harvey Show!

# # #
About Abiie, LLC:
Abiie, LLC was founded in 2007 by award-winning inventor and product design engineer Kenneth Chuah to support healthy families and a healthy planet. An alumnus of the University of Texas, Austin, Chuah is a prize winner of Austin’s Product Competition (2004) and a former design engineer for Motorola. In 2007, he turned his focus to the world of child gear, developing a mission to combine the highest standards of safety with best-in-class durability, functionality, and performance. Now, Abiie, LLC has earned international acclaim and the approval of parents everywhere with patented, award-winning designs that change the way families do mealtime and more. Shop the complete safety-tested collection online at abiie.com. Follow @abiiebaby on Instagram for product updates, reviews, special offers and more. Abiie, LLC - More than baby gear, a way of life!

Susana Franco
Abiie, LLC
+1 951-500-9516
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Award-Winning Baby Brand Debuts Mealtime Essential in Fresh Colors Just in Time for Spring & Summer Travels

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more