Award-Winning Baby Brand Debuts Mealtime Essential in Fresh Colors Just in Time for Spring & Summer Travels
As Seen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Steve Harvey Show, Innovative Ruby WrappⓇ Silicone Bib Enables Convenient, Eco-Conscious, Mess-Free Dining
All-new colors mean more fun for baby while also contributing to a coordinated home color palette.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New from the multi-award-winning Abiie, LLC child and baby gear collection, discover the Ruby WrappⓇ Silicone Bib in a fresh selection of spring-inspired colors. For more than a decade, the internationally recognized engineers at Abiie, LLC (AB-BEE) have supported happy, healthy families with innovative, top-rated, and sustainably-crafted baby gear that transforms chaotic mealtimes into quality time together. The distinctively eco-friendly Ruby WrappⓇ features innovative, waterproof features that take convenience and conscious living to the next level.
— Abiie Founder, Kenneth Chuah
“Our Ruby Wrapp bib’s ergonomic, easy-clean design is an instant winner with parents and kids alike,” explains company founder, inventor, and lead design engineer Kenneth Chuah. “All-new colors mean more fun for baby while also contributing to a coordinated home color palette.”
The soft 100% silicone Ruby WrappⓇ bib supports a safe, wonderfully mess-free mealtime while offering a pleasant tactile sensory experience for children of all ages. A quickly adjustable neckband features snap-it buttons that grow seamlessly with baby - and beyond. The four-step foldable design features a patented BIB-LOCK roll-up pocket, providing a mess-free way to store silverware and other essentials for travel, daytime adventures, and on-the-go snacking. In accordance with Abiie LLC’s ongoing commitment to safety, the bib’s high-quality, food-grade material conforms to rigorous FDA and CPSIA standards.
Lightweight and fully dishwasher-safe, this baby essential comes with a lifetime warranty to guarantee satisfaction. Just in time for Mother’s Day, Online Shoppers Nationwide Can Buy One, Get One Free from April 17th - May 14th.
Stock up now on the latest spring colors, including:
Apricot Blush (Single Bib, $11.95)
Terra Cotta (Single Bib, $11.95)
Two Colors (Combo Pack, $18.95)
Discover an expanding Abiie, LLC baby gear collection - including the award-winning Beyond JuniorⓇ Y High Chair, OctopodⓇ Baby Dishware, and more - that continues to revolutionize modern parenting, putting healthy families and the planet first with patented designs that reimagine functionality, safety, and comfort. Shop the complete innovative, safety-tested collection online at abiie.com. Follow @abiiebaby on Instagram for product updates, reviews, special offers, and more. Abiie, LLC - More than baby gear, a way of life!
The Abiie Beyond Junior Y High Chair was showcased on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Steve Harvey Show!
About Abiie, LLC:
Abiie, LLC was founded in 2007 by award-winning inventor and product design engineer Kenneth Chuah to support healthy families and a healthy planet. An alumnus of the University of Texas, Austin, Chuah is a prize winner of Austin’s Product Competition (2004) and a former design engineer for Motorola. In 2007, he turned his focus to the world of child gear, developing a mission to combine the highest standards of safety with best-in-class durability, functionality, and performance. Now, Abiie, LLC has earned international acclaim and the approval of parents everywhere with patented, award-winning designs that change the way families do mealtime and more. Shop the complete safety-tested collection online at abiie.com. Follow @abiiebaby on Instagram for product updates, reviews, special offers and more. Abiie, LLC - More than baby gear, a way of life!
