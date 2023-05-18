2023-24 Queen Elizabeth II Scholarship Recipients Announced

CANADA, May 18 - Released on May 18, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to announce the 2023-24 recipients of the Queen Elizabeth II Scholarship and the Queen Elizabeth II Centennial Aboriginal Scholarship. Each scholarship offers $20,000 to support graduate and post-doctoral students in achieving their academic goals.

"Congratulations to this year's outstanding recipients of the Queen Elizabeth II scholarships," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "These scholarships support and recognize some of Saskatchewan's top graduate and post-graduate students and I look forward to seeing how their research benefits our universities and our province."

The 2023-24 Queen Elizabeth II Scholarship recipient is Ali Salehpour, who is pursuing a Doctorate of Philosophy in Electronic Systems Engineering at the University of Regina. His research aims to reduce power system vulnerability and improve the reliability of the grid by detecting and predicting failures and cyber-attacks.

"Winning this scholarship has given me the financial support to pursue advanced research in electronic systems engineering, allowing me to focus my efforts on creative research and innovation," Salehpour said. "This award has not only contributed to my academic goals but also provided me with invaluable opportunities for professional growth and development, helping me to establish myself as a respected leader in my field."

This year's recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Centennial Aboriginal Scholarship is Michael Palmer, who is working toward a Doctorate of Philosophy in Biochemistry, Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Saskatchewan. With his research, Michael aims to gain knowledge of the regulatory roles of viral Ribonucleic acid structures. This could lead to the development of better therapeutics for pathogens such as Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), Bovine Viral Diarrhea Virus (BVDV), Dengue or Zika Virus.

"Receiving the Queen Elizabeth II Centennial Aboriginal Scholarship is a great honour and privilege," Palmer said. "To know I am considered one of the most distinguished students amongst my Indigenous family makes me proud and pushes me to be better than I ever thought possible. This award provides me with the financial stability necessary to push my limits and strive to be the best in my field. Further, this scholarship provides me with the opportunity to demonstrate that with academic support, Indigenous people can succeed and make the world we live in a better place."

The Queen Elizabeth II Scholarship is awarded annually to a graduate or post-graduate student who is in excellent academic standing and is pursuing studies related to Saskatchewan politics and government. The Queen Elizabeth II Centennial Aboriginal Scholarship is awarded annually to a First Nations or Métis student who is in excellent academic standing and is pursuing graduate or post-graduate studies in Saskatchewan.

Students enrolled in eligible programs at the University of Regina or University of Saskatchewan can apply for the scholarship.

To learn more about scholarships, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/education-and-learning/scholarships-bursaries-grants/scholarships.

