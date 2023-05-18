Changes To The Alcohol And Gaming Regulation Act Come Into Force

CANADA, May 18 - Released on May 18, 2023

Beginning May 23, municipalities and park authorities in the province can designate outdoor public places such as parks for consumption of beverage alcohol by individuals of legal drinking age.

"Municipalities and park authorities know what works in their communities and these changes will give them the flexibility to make their own decisions about allowing public alcohol consumption in parks and outdoor spaces," Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority Lori Carr said. "Our government will continue to look at ways to modernize Saskatchewan's liquor laws while balancing the responsible use of alcohol."

Municipalities that choose to designate an outdoor public space for alcohol consumption will need to pass a bylaw and notify Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority. Provincial rules around liquor consumption will continue to apply in designated spaces.

The change is the result of legislative changes that will come into effect on May 23.

