Government Of Saskatchewan Funds FASD Awareness And Prevention Programming

Agencies that promote awareness and prevention of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) in the province are receiving $220,775 in funding from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA).

"Alcohol consumption during pregnancy can have lifelong effects so it's important that we continue to raise awareness about this issue and support those affected when it comes to responsible alcohol consumption," Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority Lori Carr said. "We all need to understand and support families and individuals that are living with the effects of FASD."

The Saskatchewan Prevention Institute (SPI) is receiving $145,775 from SLGA. The non-profit organization will use the funding to help assist with outreach work in local communities by sharing FASD information and resources with community leaders and local service providers. SLGA's funding will also support SPI's Youth Action Program which focuses on FASD education and awareness for young people.

"The prevention of FASD includes promotion of healthy lifestyle choices for communities, families, youth, children, men and women. Prevention is also about supporting pregnant people before, during and after pregnancy and involves consideration of a person's overall health at all times, not just during pregnancy," SPI Acting Executive Director Lee Hinton said. "This funding allows the Saskatchewan Prevention Institute to continue to build community capacity to support healthy pregnancies across the province and reduce the risk of FASD."

The FASD Network of Saskatchewan will receive $75,000 from SLGA. The funding will support the development and distribution of FASD awareness and education initiatives delivered by the Network. The initiatives include FASD focused workshops to post-secondary students within classrooms and activities during FASD Awareness Day in September.

"The funding allows us to provide accurate information about FASD and messaging that reduces the stigma, allowing room for conversations and support for everyone impacted by FASD," FASD Network of Saskatchewan Executive Director Andrea Kotlar said. "Our mission is to enhance the lives of people with FASD and our vision is for individuals with FASD and their families to recognize themselves as safe, supported valued and contributing members of the community."

Aside from FASD support, SLGA is also providing funding to Mobile Crisis Services to continue to provide a province-wide toll-free problem gambling helpline as part of SLGA's commitment to promote the responsible use of gaming, cannabis and beverage alcohol products.

