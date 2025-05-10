SIRT Investigating in Custody Death at Melfort RCMP Detachment

CANADA, May 10 - Released on May 9, 2025

On Tuesday May 6, 2025 at approximately 7:13 p.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) regarding an in-custody death at the Melfort RCMP Detachment.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

On May 6 at approximately 9:48 a.m., members of the Melfort RCMP detachment responded to a disturbance call at a residential address in Melfort, where they encountered a 44-year-old man who was acting erratically and had sustained an injury to his hand. The man was taken into custody pursuant to the provisions of The Mental Health Services Act. The man was transported to the Melfort RCMP Detachment, where at 10:14 a.m., he was lodged in a cell, pending the arrival of EMS who had been contacted on the drive to the detachment. At approximately 10:18 a.m., the man was assessed by EMS, and following that examination was transported to hospital by EMS. The man was unrestrained during transport in the ambulance. The EMS vehicle transporting the man was accompanied to hospital by a member of the RCMP in an RCMP vehicle.

The man arrived at hospital at approximately 10:27 a.m. While the man was being examined, a further disturbance occurred and he was taken back into custody by the accompanying RCMP member. During the process of taking the man back into custody, a physical altercation occurred. The man was handcuffed and transported back to the Melfort RCMP Detachment, and at approximately 10:44 a.m., was once again placed in a cell.

The man remained in custody at the Melfort RCMP Detachment until approximately 5:10 p.m., when he was observed to have gone into medical distress. RCMP members entered the man's cell, commenced first aid, and contacted EMS. The man was moved into the cellblock hallway by RCMP members to allow for more room for first aid. At approximately 5:16 p.m., EMS arrived and assumed responsibility for the man's care before transporting him to hospital at 5:36 p.m. The man was treated at hospital, but despite resuscitation efforts, was pronounced deceased.

Following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and five SIRT investigators was deployed to Melfort to begin their investigation. A community liaison will also be appointed pursuant to S.91.12 (1) (a) of The Police Act, 1990. SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man's arrest and the cause of his death. The RCMP will maintain responsibility for any investigation into the original incident. No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to investigate alleged cases of serious injury, death, sexual assault or interpersonal violence arising from the actions or omissions of on and off-duty police officers, or while an individual is in police custody.

