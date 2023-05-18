VSP BCI Troop A East - Derby / Aggravated sexual assault of a child and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A5002304

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: VSP Bureau Of Criminal Investigations, Troop A East – Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: May 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lowell Graded School, Lowell, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Sexual assault (four counts).

Aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

ACCUSED: Jesse Waldenville

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police on Thursday, May 18, 2023, arrested Jesse Waldenville, 41, of Lowell on six charges related to the sexual abuse of a teenage girl. Waldenville was taken into custody on four counts of sexual assault, and one count each of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

VSP’s investigation began Wednesday after Waldenville arrived at the Derby Barracks and asked to speak to a trooper. Through subsequent investigation and interviews, detectives learned that Waldenville, a substitute teacher at Lowell Graded School, on multiple occasions in May 2023 sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl who attended the school.

Following his arrest, Waldenville was ordered jailed without bail pending arraignment scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Newport.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing, and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Waldenville’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearings.

