Public Complaints Commission Releases Report on Death of Tanner Brass

CANADA, May 18 - Released on May 18, 2023

The Public Complaints Commission is releasing a public report of its findings of the investigation into the death of Tanner Brass. 

The Commission received a request from the Prince Albert Police Service to open the investigation on February 11, 2022, following concerns raised about the Service's response to incidents surrounding Tanner's death. The Commission undertook an investigation into this matter under its jurisdiction through The Police Act, 1990.

"The Public Complaints Commission extends its condolences to Tanner Brass's family for the loss of their child. We appreciate the cooperation of the family of Tanner Brass and the Prince Albert Police Service throughout our investigation into this tragic death," Public Complaints Commission Chair Michelle Ouellette said. "The Public Complaints Commission found neglect of duty by officers of the Prince Albert Police Service in its investigation, and has submitted its findings to the Chief to impose appropriate discipline."

The Public Complaints Commission investigates and reviews complaints against municipal police services.

The Commission is a five-person, non-police body appointed by the government. It is responsible for ensuring that both the public and police receive a fair and thorough investigation of a complaint against the municipal police or an investigation of a possible criminal offence by a municipal police officer.

The full report of the Commission's findings is attached.

