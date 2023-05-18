Governments Announce Renewed Funding To Build Resiliency and Public Trust In Agriculture

CANADA, May 18 - Released on May 18, 2023

Today, the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan announced more than $4.1 million to support Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan, Agriculture in the Classroom Saskatchewan and 4-H Saskatchewan over the next five years under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP). This investment supports the organizations that tell the story of agriculture in Saskatchewan and build public trust while developing the next generation of agriculture leaders.

“By helping consumers understand how farmers produce food, organizations like the 4-H, Fram and Food Care and Agriculture in the Classroom strengthen the public’s trust in our food system,” said Federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau. “They also connect future leaders to the agriculture and agri-food sector, which sparks young people’s interest in this essential area.”

"These groups are vital advocates of the agriculture industry," Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "By supporting their work, these groups provide farmers, ranchers and agri-businesses with a stronger collective voice so their stories can reach consumers, classrooms and communities across the province."

Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan connects consumers to food and farming through events, training and educational resources and plays a critical role in building public trust, promoting agriculture and supporting farmers.

"With less than three per cent of the Canadian population having a direct tie to the farm or ranch, the need to engage with consumers is stronger than ever," Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan Executive Director Clinton Monchuk said. "Partnerships like these ensure that more Canadians understand how farmers and ranchers are growing the food we all eat."

Agriculture in the Classroom Saskatchewan is essential to promoting agricultural education, building connections between young people and the agricultural industry, and inspiring the next generation of agricultural leaders through hands-on activities, engaging programs, and inquiry-based educational resources.

"The future workforce is in classrooms," Agriculture in the Classroom Saskatchewan Executive Director Sara Shymko said. "We need the brightest minds to help find solutions for agriculture's most complex issues. AITC experiences ignite curiosity about food systems and inspire students to become involved in building a stronger agriculture future."

4-H Saskatchewan is a youth development organization that aims to provide young people with opportunities to develop leadership, citizenship and life skills through agricultural and other related projects. 4-H Saskatchewan is one of Canada's largest youth organizations and provides members and leaders with learning experiences tailored to individual needs and interests through the motto "Learn To Do By Doing."

4-H Saskatchewan is very grateful for the continued support we receive from the provincial and federal governments," 4-H Saskatchewan Executive Director Aubrey Eaton said. "Our organization is proud of our agricultural roots and we will continue to take an active role in building public trust by developing leaders that will help grow the agriculture sector."

Resiliency and Public Trust are priority areas for the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan under Sustainable CAP. Recognizing the agriculture sector is a key economic driver, the governments are committed to investing in organizations that help consumers understand the industry, build trust and showcase its commitment to food safety, animal health, and the environment. Supporting Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan, Agriculture in the Classroom Saskatchewan and 4-H Saskatchewan helps industry and consumers stay informed, connected and empowered, which is critical for the success and sustainability of the industry.

Sustainable CAP will provide $175,000 to Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan, $325,000 to 4-H Saskatchewan and $325,000 to Agriculture in the Classroom Saskatchewan in each of the next five years to meet these objectives.

Sustainable CAP is a five-year, $3.5-billion investment by Canada's federal, provincial and territorial governments that supports Canada's agri-food and agri-products sectors. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

