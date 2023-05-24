Professional Services Powerhouse RSM US LLP Confirmed as 2023/2024 Sponsor of The Leadership Playbook Podcast
Seattle University's Albers School of Business and Economics is a premier business school in the Pacific Northwest
Leading provider of professional services to middle market collaborates with Albers School of Business and Economics on podcast featuring top business leaders
Since it began three years ago, The Leadership Playbook has provided an insider's view of the leadership styles and philosophies of the region's top business executives.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Albers School of Business and Economics at Seattle University announced today that RSM US LLP, the leading provider of professional services to the middle market, will be the 2023/2024 sponsor of The Leadership Playbook, the school's podcast on leadership.
"Since it began three years ago, The Leadership Playbook has provided an insider's view of the leadership styles and philosophies of the region's top business executives," said Albers Dean Joe Phillips. "We're delighted that RSM US LLP will be supporting the podcast as we continue to tell the story behind the successes of these leaders and inspire the next generation of leaders."
“We are thrilled to support the highly respected Albers School of Business and Economics,” said Brenda Croft, Pacific Northwest Market Leader for RSM US LLP. “As the nation’s leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, sponsoring The Leadership Playbook Podcast delivers on our commitment to bring insights from the nation’s top executives to the wider Puget Sound business community.”
Hosted by Dean Phillips, The Leadership Playbook podcast asks top executives from the business world’s most recognizable brands and companies about their career journeys, their leadership secrets, and the biggest obstacles they’ve faced and overcome. Executives who've been featured include Microsoft CFO Amy Hood, Trek Bikes CEO John Burke, Accolade CEO Rajeev Singh, DreamBox Learning President & CEO Jessie Woolley-Wilson, Alaska Air Group Chairman Brad Tilden, former Washington state Governor Christine Gregoire, REI Co-op President & CEO Eric Artz, Puget Sound Energy CEO Mary E. Kipp, Seattle Mariners President of Business Operations Catie Griggs, and Brooks Running CEO Jim Weber.
About The Leadership Playbook Podcast
Ever wondered about the journeys successful business leaders took to get to where they are? Looking to learn more about leadership to build a better team or advance your own career? Going through work challenges and want to know how top executives resolved similar situations? The Leadership Playbook podcast asks top executives from the business world’s most recognizable brands and companies about the stories behind their success, their leadership secrets, and the biggest obstacles they’ve faced and overcome. Candid, often humorous, and always inspiring, think of The Leadership Playbook as a mini-MBA on how to become the best leader you could ever be. The podcast is produced by the Albers School of Business and Economics and hosted by Albers Dean Joseph M. Phillips.
About RSM US LLP
RSM is the leading provider of professional services to the middle market. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business landscape. Our purpose is to instill confidence in a world of change, empowering our clients and people to realize their full potential. RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent assurance, tax and consulting firms with 57,000 people in 120 countries.
