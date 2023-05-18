Daniel Figueiredo: Composer & EP for "The Getback" with Dermot Mulroney, Shane Paul McGhie, Kim Coates, & Theo Rossi
EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Getback" is a Tubi-exclusive indie film produced by Mutiny Films which will premiere on May 19th, 2023. The movie stars Dermot Mulroney, Shane Paul McGhie, Kim Coates, and Theo Rossi, and features an outstanding music score by Daniel Figueiredo, one of the most successful film composers in Brazil, who is also the Music Supervisor and Executive Producer of the film.
Daniel Figueiredo is a renowned composer who has written music scores for over 20 TV series broadcast in over 150 countries. He is well known for his versatility, exploring the best genres and styles for each project. In "The Getback," Daniel uses many styles like Blues, 70s rock, Funk, and Soul. His ability to blend different styles of music seamlessly has made him one of the most sought-after composers in the industry.
Directed by Jared Cohn, co-produced by Carolina Brasil, and written by Chad Law and Garry Charles, “The Getback” story follows Mal Cooper, an ex-cop-turned-bounty hunter, who is hired to bring in a crucial witness for a major gang boss trial. Mal and the slippery accountant must work together to evade crooked killer cops and mercenaries. Daniel's music score perfectly captures the emotions and energy of the film, elevating the viewing experience to new heights.
Daniel's music career spans over two decades, and he has worked with big names in the music industry. Daniel was nominated for the Latin Grammy in 2013, won the “Entertainment Professional Awards” in 2015 and 2016 as Best Music Producer, and, in 2018, won the “Musical Professional Awards”. In 2020, “Leo Amuedo Plays Daniel Figueiredo” was nominated for the Latin Grammy as Best Instrumental Album.
"The Getback" is a must-see film for music lovers and anyone who appreciates a good story. The film's outstanding music score by Daniel Figueiredo is a testament to his talent and creativity. Mutiny Films is excited to bring this film to audiences worldwide in 2023.
For more information about "The Getback" premiere date and Daniel Figueiredo, please visit www.danielfig.com
Thais Eliasen
Thais Eliasen
media@thaiseliasenpr.com