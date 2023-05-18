RE: Traffic Alert: Road Closure - Us Route 53 and Lake Dunmore Road Salisbury

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

From: Smith, Kai

Sent: Thursday, May 18, 2023 5:45 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Cc: AOT - Traffic Alert <AOT.TrafficAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Traffic Alert: Road Closure - Us Route 53 and Route 7 Salisbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The intersection of Us Route 53 and Lake Dunmore Road in Salisbury is closed to traffic for both lanes due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

This incident is expected to last for FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173