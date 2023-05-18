Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,870 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Alert: Road Closure - Us Route 53 and Route 7 Salisbury

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

New Haven Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

The intersection of Us Route 53 and Lake Dunmore Road in Salisbury is closed to traffic for both lanes due to a Motor Vehicle Crash. 

 

This incident is expected to last for FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

You just read:

Traffic Alert: Road Closure - Us Route 53 and Route 7 Salisbury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more