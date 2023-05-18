OCO Club and Tanaka Farms present the 2023 Walk the Farm Event

Walk the Farm Logo OCO Club volunteers greeting the walkers at Walk the Farm Enjoy samples and meet Farmer Tanaka, as you walk a leisurely mile around a real working Japanese owned and operated farm.

Walk the Farm is an annual fundraiser at Tanaka Farms in Irvine harvesting hope for farmers near and far suffering from the devastation of natural disasters.​

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Enjoy a one-mile walk around a real working farm for young and old alike. This year's event will have samples of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as the opportunity to walk directly into the fields and harvest right off of the vine. Educational signage, entertaining performances, friendly volunteers, and children's crafts are also available along the walk. This year will also feature the "Issei and Nisei Farmers: Their Legacy" a collection of farm family memories of stories and photographs.Since 2011, thousands have joined together each year at Tanaka Farms in Irvine, California. And, as a community, have raised funds for: farmers to rebuild, for agricultural students to receive scholarships, and for new farmers to receive much-needed assistance. This year Ms. Kurita and Ms. Kobayashi, two scholarship recipients from Fukushima University, will be there to witness firsthand the generosity and support of the Japanese American community.Tanaka Farms and the OCO Club hope to spread awareness and help send a message of hope, or kibou, to farmers around the world devastated by natural disasters. 100% of the net proceeds go to providing support for farmers suffering from natural disasters, both locally and abroad.Details:Where? Tanaka Farms, located at 5380 ¾ University Drive, Irvine, California 92612When? Saturday, June 17, 2023. The walk starts at 9 am with entertainment and refreshments to follow. The event ends at 12pm.How much?Adult Walkers (17+ years) - $25.00 eachChild Walker (4 to 16 years) - $15.00 eachChild Walker (3 years and younger) FREESponsorships are also available starting at $100.Registration and sponsorship links are available by visiting the Walk the Farm website.

