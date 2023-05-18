Submit Release
OCO Club and Tanaka Farms present the 2023 Walk the Farm Event

Walk the Farm logo including the Japanese kanji (symbol) for the word kibou, meaning hope.

Walk the Farm Logo

Three OCO Club volunteers holding signs along the walking path that read, "Thank you for supporting Walk the Farm." "Grateful. Courage." and "Thank you for helping the farmers in Japan" in English and Japanese. greeting the walkers at Walk the Farm

OCO Club volunteers greeting the walkers at Walk the Farm

Collage of 4 photos. Upper left is a photo of a slice of watermelon being held up in front of a corn field. Upper right is a group of seven walkers. Lower left is Farmer Glenn Tanaka smiling while wearing a red Walk th Farm polo shirt. Lower right are two

Enjoy samples and meet Farmer Tanaka, as you walk a leisurely mile around a real working Japanese owned and operated farm.

Walk the Farm is an annual fundraiser at Tanaka Farms in Irvine harvesting hope for farmers near and far suffering from the devastation of natural disasters.​

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enjoy a one-mile walk around a real working farm for young and old alike. This year's event will have samples of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as the opportunity to walk directly into the fields and harvest right off of the vine. Educational signage, entertaining performances, friendly volunteers, and children's crafts are also available along the walk. This year will also feature the "Issei and Nisei Farmers: Their Legacy" a collection of farm family memories of stories and photographs.

Since 2011, thousands have joined together each year at Tanaka Farms in Irvine, California. And, as a community, have raised funds for: farmers to rebuild, for agricultural students to receive scholarships, and for new farmers to receive much-needed assistance. This year Ms. Kurita and Ms. Kobayashi, two scholarship recipients from Fukushima University, will be there to witness firsthand the generosity and support of the Japanese American community.

Tanaka Farms and the OCO Club hope to spread awareness and help send a message of hope, or kibou, to farmers around the world devastated by natural disasters. 100% of the net proceeds go to providing support for farmers suffering from natural disasters, both locally and abroad.

Details:
Where? Tanaka Farms, located at 5380 ¾ University Drive, Irvine, California 92612
When? Saturday, June 17, 2023. The walk starts at 9 am with entertainment and refreshments to follow. The event ends at 12pm.
How much?
Adult Walkers (17+ years) - $25.00 each
Child Walker (4 to 16 years) - $15.00 each
Child Walker (3 years and younger) FREE
Sponsorships are also available starting at $100.

Registration and sponsorship links are available by visiting the Walk the Farm website.

Farmer Glenn Tanaka
OCO Club and Tanaka Farms
+1 949-653-2100
walkthefarmlegacy@gmail.com

Harvesting Hope in Sendai

