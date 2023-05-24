Nominations are now open for 2023 WBE Canada National Conference

WBE Canada is thrilled to announce that nominations are now open for the 2023 Excellence Awards.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is thrilled to announce that nominations are now open for the 2023 Excellence Awards. The awards will be presented during the WBE Canada 2023 National Conference , which will take place on November 8-9, 2023, in Toronto, ON.WBE Canada's annual Excellence Awards celebrate accomplishments in supplier diversity in Canada and recognize Canada's most distinguished women entrepreneurs, and corporate, government and nonprofit leaders who are helping improve women entrepreneurship and supply chains in Canada and abroad. Each year the call for nominations for the Excellence Awards is opened up to our Certified WBE community, Corporate and Government member organizations, partners and the public who can then submit their nominations for the various awards under their respective categories This year's awards will include the following categories:Top WBE SupplierTop WBE Exporter (New category in 2023)WBE Rising StarWBE LeaderTop Corporation in Supplier DiversityMost Improved Supplier Diversity ProgramTop Supplier Diversity LeaderPresident’s AwardWBE Canada Champion"We are excited to once again recognize and celebrate the incredible achievements of women-owned businesses and the advancements and contributions corporate leaders are making towards supplier diversity and more inclusive supply chains in Canada and abroad," said Silvia Pencak, President and CEO of WBE Canada. "The WBE Canada Excellence Awards present an opportunity to showcase the tremendous talent and success of women entrepreneurs and leaders in our community."Nominations for the WBE Canada 2023 Excellence Awards are now open and will close on June 30, 2023. The deadline for nominee applications is July 31, 2023. Winners will be announced at the WBE Canada 2023 National Conference on November 8-9, 2023, in Toronto, ON.For more information on the 2023 WBE Canada Excellence Awards or to submit a nomination, please visit our Awards Nominations page.Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is a Canadian non-profit organization connecting Canadian women-owned businesses to corporate and government supply chains. With over 500 Certified WBEs in its database, WBE Canada is the largest certifying council in Canada committed to providing women-owned businesses with the resources and opportunities they need to compete and succeed in supply chains.