Closure of Golden Harvest Long-Term Care Unit at Welch Community Hospital

A public hearing will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 125 Virginia Avenue, Welch, WV, on June 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m to discuss the closure of Golden Harvest Long-Term Care Unit at Welch Community Hospital. The closure of the 59-bed unit is part of the hospital’s transition to the West Virginia University Health System. Welch Community Hospital staff are working with residents and families to identify long-term care providers for resident transfer.  The community is encouraged to attend and ask questions. ​​

