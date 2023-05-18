A public hearing will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 125 Virginia Avenue, Welch, WV, on June 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m to discuss the closure of Golden Harvest Long-Term Care Unit at Welch Community Hospital. The closure of the 59-bed unit is part of the hospital’s transition to the West Virginia University Health System. Welch Community Hospital staff are working with residents and families to identify long-term care providers for resident transfer. The community is encouraged to attend and ask questions. ​​

