West Virginia Department of Health Shares Helpful Information Ahead of Respiratory Season

​​The West Virginia Department of Health is sharing helpful information and urging vigilance ahead of respiratory season as illnesses such as COVID-19, influenza (flu), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) spread most often in the fall and winter. West Virginians can stay most up to date on current illness trends by visiting the Department’s Breathe Easy website.





“We are entering those colder months when respiratory illnesses spike,” explained State Health Officer Dr. Mark McDaniel. “These are trends we see every year, but it’s important to take proactive steps to mitigate illnesses that could turn severe if left unchecked. I encourage every West Virginian to prioritize their wellbeing by choosing what works best for them, whether that’s by becoming vaccinated against these illnesses or by practicing proper hygiene protocols and being more mindful of the germs around us.”





This year, the COVID-19 vaccine supply may be more limited and harder to access. While new vaccines are available for adults 65 and older and children and adults with certain high-risk health conditions , others will need to receive a prescription to receive the vaccine.





In addition to COVID-19, other common respiratory illnesses are flu, which usually peaks in West Virginia in January and February, and RSV, which can be very serious for infants and older adults. Influenza vaccines are available and recommended to those over the age of six months, while RSV vaccines are available for adults 75 and older and adults 50 to 74 who are at risk. Infants can be protected from RSV through a maternal vaccine given during pregnancy or an RSV antibody given after birth.





To avoid delays and to learn more about what is best for you and your family, plan ahead and talk with your healthcare provider about available options.





Other healthy habits to help reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses include: