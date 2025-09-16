West Virginia Department of Health Shares Helpful Information Ahead of Respiratory Season
The West Virginia Department of Health is sharing helpful information and urging vigilance ahead of respiratory season as illnesses such as COVID-19, influenza (flu), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) spread most often in the fall and winter. West Virginians can stay most up to date on current illness trends by visiting the Department’s Breathe Easy website.
“We are entering those colder months when respiratory illnesses spike,” explained State Health Officer Dr. Mark McDaniel. “These are trends we see every year, but it’s important to take proactive steps to mitigate illnesses that could turn severe if left unchecked. I encourage every West Virginian to prioritize their wellbeing by choosing what works best for them, whether that’s by becoming vaccinated against these illnesses or by practicing proper hygiene protocols and being more mindful of the germs around us.”
In addition to COVID-19, other common respiratory illnesses are flu, which usually peaks in West Virginia in January and February, and RSV, which can be very serious for infants and older adults. Influenza vaccines are available and recommended to those over the age of six months, while RSV vaccines are available for adults 75 and older and adults 50 to 74 who are at risk. Infants can be protected from RSV through a maternal vaccine given during pregnancy or an RSV antibody given after birth.
To avoid delays and to learn more about what is best for you and your family, plan ahead and talk with your healthcare provider about available options.
Other healthy habits to help reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses include:
- Staying home when you’re sick until you’re fever-free for at least 24 hours
- Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue
- Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Contacting your doctor immediately to ask about treatment options if you are at higher risk and become ill
- Tracking respiratory viruses on the Breathe Easy WV dashboard
