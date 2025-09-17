Chestnut Mountain Village and DoHS Expand CarePortal to offer community-based solutions to more West Virginia Families

By mobilizing support quickly and effectively, CarePortal reduces barriers for caseworkers, foster families, and biological families while keeping children safe in their communities.

Since its pilot launch in April 2025, CarePortal has demonstrated clear results in Monongalia and Preston counties:



274 children served

212 request responses

$58,793 in economic impact generated

92% request fulfillment rate These outcomes highlight the program’s ability to deliver real, community-driven support while easing caseload pressures for child welfare staff. “Foster care challenges in our state are too great for one agency or organization to carry alone,” said Greg Clutter, Director of Chestnut Mountain Village. “CarePortal proves what’s possible when churches, neighbors, and state partners work together. We can close gaps, prevent crises, and keep children safe in their own communities.” DoHS leaders agree that CarePortal reflects priorities identified in the 2025 Child Welfare Listening Tour, where more than 350 West Virginians shared 1,700 ideas for system improvement. Among the top recommendations were increased caregiver support, stronger prevention services, and more collaboration between agencies and families. “CarePortal represents the kind of innovative, community-based solution our listening tour participants asked for,” said Alex Mayer, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “It’s one more way West Virginia is working to strengthen families and provide the right support at the right time. At the heart of this effort are our communities, because lasting success depends on neighbors, organizations, and local leaders coming together to ensure children and families have what they need to thrive.” The long-term goal is to expand CarePortal across additional regions of West Virginia, ensuring that families statewide can access timely support while caseworkers are better equipped to focus on safety and permanency.​



