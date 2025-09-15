DoHS Announces One-Time Supplemental Payment for Low Income Energy Assistance Program Recipients

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Family Assistance (BFA), today announced that eligible recipients of the 2024–2025 Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will automatically receive a one-time supplemental payment.

Recipients will receive payments ranging from $25 to $53, depending on the amount of assistance previously provided for heating costs, whether applied directly to a utility provider or used for bulk fuel purchases.

Supplemental payments will be sent directly to the primary heating provider on record, such as an electric or gas company. Recipients who used LIEAP funds for bulk fuel purchases will receive their payment by mail. All eligible recipients should expect to receive this additional payment by the end of September.

For further assistance or questions regarding the supplemental payment, individuals are encouraged to contact their local DoHS office or call the Office of Constituent Services’ Client Services Unit by calling 1-800-642-8589 or emailing osaclientservices@wv.gov.