Meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zijin Mining Group Company Chen Jinhe

TAJIKISTAN, May 18 - On May 18, within the framework of the state visit to the People's Republic of China, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zijin Mining Group Company Chen Jinhe.

During the meeting, issues related to the strengthening and expansion of the production activity of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. in Tajikistan were discussed.

It was reported that Zijin Mining Group Company is a large multinational mining company, the main activity of which is exploration and industrial processing of minerals containing gold, copper and other metals.

During the meeting, issues of activation of the company's work in Tajikistan and the development of large investment projects in the field of mining industry for mining and processing of minerals and underground resources were discussed.

The parties exchanged ideas on the creation of joint enterprises with the introduction of modern environmentally friendly technology, the production of high-quality products that meet the needs of the global market, and the creation of new jobs.

The leadership of the Chinese company expressed their gratitude to the President of the country Emomali Rahmon for his attention and comprehensive support.

