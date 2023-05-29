Speaker Applications Now Open for WBE Canada's National Conference in November 2023

WBE Canada is pleased to announce that speaker applications are now open for its National Conference which will take place in Toronto on November 8-9, 2023.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Women-business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada), a Canadian non-profit organization that certifies and connects Canadian women-owned businesses with corporate and government buyers, is pleased to announce that speaker applications are now open for its National Conference which will take place in Toronto on November 8-9, 2023.The WBE Canada National Conference is the largest event of its kind in Canada, attracting women-owned businesses, corporate and government buyers, and supplier diversity professionals from across the country. This year's conference will be held in Toronto, Ontario, and will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, all focused on helping women-owned businesses succeed and thrive."We are very excited to be opening speaker applications for our National Conference," said Silvia Pencak, President of WBE Canada. "Our conference is a great opportunity for women entrepreneurs to learn, network, and connect with potential buyers and partners. We're looking for dynamic speakers who can share their knowledge, insights, and experiences with our attendees and inspire them to take their businesses to the next level."WBE Canada is seeking speakers with expertise in a variety of topics related to entrepreneurship, women's leadership, diversity and inclusion, and the Canadian business landscape. Applicants must have excellent public speaking skills, a proven track record of success, and the ability to engage and inspire audiences.To apply to speak at the WBE Canada National Conference, interested individuals should visit the WBE Canada conference website and complete the speaker application form before June 30, 2023. Selected speakers will be notified by August 31, 2023.WBE Canada is a Canadian non-profit organization that certifies and connects women-owned businesses with corporate and government buyers. WBE Canada's mission is to empower Canadian women entrepreneurs to succeed and thrive by providing certification, education, training, and opportunities to connect with buyers and partners. To learn more about WBE Canada certification, visit our certification page.