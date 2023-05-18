Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,955 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

ILLINOIS, May 18 - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the 16th Annual Illinois Products Farmers' Market


WHAT: The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will officially kick off the Illinois Products Farmers' Market with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

               Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton and the Director of the Department of Agriculture, Jerry Costello will be on hand to cut the ribbon and take questions.


WHEN: Thursday, May 18th at 5:00 p.m.


WHERE: The Shed at the Illinois State Fairgrounds

                801 East Sangamon Avenue

                Springfield, IL 62702

You just read:

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more