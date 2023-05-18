MEDIA AVAILABILITY

ILLINOIS, May 18 - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the 16th Annual Illinois Products Farmers' Market





WHAT: The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will officially kick off the Illinois Products Farmers' Market with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton and the Director of the Department of Agriculture, Jerry Costello will be on hand to cut the ribbon and take questions.





WHEN: Thursday, May 18th at 5:00 p.m.





WHERE: The Shed at the Illinois State Fairgrounds

801 East Sangamon Avenue

Springfield, IL 62702