ICC Approves Safety Upgrades for Bond County Highway-Rail Crossing Project

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approved public safety projects for multiple highway-rail crossings in Bond County. The agreement requires BNSF Railway Company to install new automatic warning devices and temporary STOP signs at the Doe Run Road, Ayers Road, and Ski Club Road crossings near Sorento (AAR/DOT #069137N, railroad milepost 86.93-LS13; AAR/DOT #069140W, railroad milepost 86.13-LS13; and AAR/DOT #069146M, railroad milepost 89.85-LS13, respectively).





The estimated cost to design and install the new warning devices at the crossings is $922,441. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the costs, not to exceed $876,314. BNSF Railway Company will pay all remaining design and installation costs, as well as all future operation and maintenance costs for the new warning devices and circuitry.





"Automatic warning signals are a crucial tool for keeping pedestrians, motorists, and passengers safe near railroad tracks. These investments from the Grade Crossing Protection Fund will help Bond County to make important and needed safety upgrades for the region," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.





All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the Order date.





To read Stipulated Agreement 2192 in Docket No. T23-0041 click here.



